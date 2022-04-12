ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Man Shot Multiple Times In Northeast Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 1 day ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was hospitalized after he was shot Tuesday afternoon in Northeast Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded at 4:42 p.m. to the 3600 block of Lyndale Avenue, where they found a 24-year-old man shot multiple times.

The man was transported to an area hospital, police said. His condition is unknown.

Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

