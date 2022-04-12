ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch ice-cool Thibaut Courtois send Chelsea’s Kai Havertz ‘back to Leverkusen’ with crazy extra-time Cruyff turn

By Joshua Mbu
 3 days ago

ICE-COOL Thibaut Courtois sent Chelsea's Kai Havertz "back to Bayer Leverksen" with a risky extra-time Johan Cruyff turn.

The former Chelsea keeper let in three goals in the Champions League quarter-final second leg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06c7eR_0f7IDQrZ00
Courtois sent Havertz 'back to Leverkusen' Credit: REUTERS

But goals by Rodrygo and Karim Benzema were enough to win the tie 5-4, knocking out the defending European champions.

Keeper Courtois, who happens to be a former Chelsea player, produced one of the moments of the match.

With Real leading 5-4 on aggregate in the 109th minute, Courtois was the coolest man inside the Bernabeu as he pulled off a Cruyff turn to embarrass Havertz, who was closing him down.

One footy fan said on Twitter: "Courtois sent Kai Havertz back to Leverkusen."

Another said: "Courtois… my heart dropped."

It was looking like it might be Chelsea's night up until the 80th minute.

Goals by Mason Mount, Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner looked like it had secured the unlikeliest of comebacks away from home.

But Rodrygo's goal ten minutes from time, finishing well from Luka Modric's wonder pass forced the game into extra-time.

Main man Benzema then struck six minutes after the restart to crush Chelsea's hearts.

Thomas Tuchel's men will feel hard done by, after seeing Marcos Alonso's goal in normal time chalked off for handball.

The ball bounced off the Real defender and up onto Alonso's thigh but slightly brushed his hand before he powered the ball into the top right corner.

