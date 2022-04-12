ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Dr. Phillips state title coach Ben Witherspoon resigns

By Buddy Collings, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Gigy_0f7IDBru00
Dr. Phillips boys basketball head coach Ben Witherspoon (middle) has assistant coaches behind him in the Pioneers' 56-44 win against Oak Ridge in a 2021 Class 7A state semifinal game. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Ben Witherspoon, who coached Dr. Phillips to its long-awaited first boys basketball state championship in his second year on the job and then to a return trip to the Class 7A FHSAA final this season, announced his resignation via social media on Tuesday.

He wants to coach at the college or pro level.

“Time to grow” he said in a Twitter post that added, “Looking forward to finding a college program where I can help attract talent, win championships, and develop players”

Witherspoon, 38, had a 73-17 record in three seasons at DP.

When asked by the Sentinel if he had a job offer in hand, Witherspoon said that is not the case.

“I don’t. I just know that in the future I want to be head coach at higher levels,” he said. “All the feedback I’ve been getting is that you need to be working in that space now. It’s the right time to go.

“I can’t do things halfway. I can’t prepare for a season with Dr. Phillips with one foot in, one foot out. Kids don’t deserve that. The program doesn’t deserve that. I figured it was best for me, and the school, and the players that are there to have time to figure out what’s next as well.”

Dr. Phillips is due to return four players from the state championship team, including standout sophomore Jordan Tillery. Gone will be DP’s trifecta of high-major signees: Kansas signee Ernest Udeh Jr. (6-10), Florida recruit Denzel Aberdeen (6-4) and Riley Kugel (6-5), who signed early with Mississippi State but reopened his recruitment when the Bulldogs fired head coach Ben Howland in mid-March.

Kugel has not announced a decision on his college destination and scheduled to make a visit to Florida this weekend, Witherspoon said.

Asked if he could land at the same school Kugel chooses, Witherspoon said that could conceivably happen but is not part of the plan.

“There’s a chance of that. But that’s not something we’ve talked about,” he said. “My decision and his are not related.”

Witherspoon coached the storied Panthers program to its first district championship in six seasons in his 2019-20 DP debut and then to the Class 7A state championship with a 27-3 record in Year 2.

The Panthers were nationally ranked and went 26-6 this season against a schedule that was rated as Florida’s toughest among FHSAA state series teams. They were upset in their return trip to the state final, falling 45-44 against Miami Columbus in March.

Witherspoon, who has a wife and three-year old daughter, was an assistant coach at national powerhouse Montverde Academy for one year and an Ocoee assistant for one season before landing the Cypress Creek head coaching job. He coached the Bears for two seasons (2016-18) before returning to Montverde to assist in the 2018-19 season.

He also worked with Southeast Elite Adidas travel teams and has long worked as an individual skills trainer with a number of players, including Udeh, a 6-foot-10 post player who developed into a McDonald’s All-American under Witherspoon’s watch.

Udeh and Aberdeen were promising sophomores when Witherspoon arrived. Kugel transferred in from Central Florida Christian Academy as a junior.

Witherspoon was a standout high school player at Daytona Beach Seabreeze. He played as a college freshman at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee, before returning home to play three seasons for Embry-Riddle University.

He worked in the music industry after college before getting back into basketball.

This report was first published at Orlandosentinel.com . Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at bcollings@orlandosentinel.com .

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Duke Coach Headed to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville coach Kenny Payne has named former Duke staffer Nolan Smith as assistant coach. It is Payne’s first staff hire since becoming Cardinals head coach nearly three weeks ago. Smith’s hiring comes nearly a week since he informed the team of his departure after a season as assistant to Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski and six overall with the Blue Devils.
LOUISVILLE, KY
News4Jax.com

Former Lee forward Alex Fudge transferring from LSU to Florida

One of the best high school basketball players from the Jacksonville area of the past decade is coming back to the Sunshine State. Former Lee (now Riverside) forward Alex Fudge announced Wednesday that he’s leaving LSU and transferring to Florida. While at LSU, Fudge averaged 3.3 points and 3.2...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Has A Clear Top 3 Schools

Five-star quarterback Arch Manning is the most coveted recruit in the class of 2023. The latest member of the Manning quarterbacking lineage has his choice of any school he wants. While experts are split on what school he’ll ultimately choose, it does seem like there are three programs that have...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Kansas State
Orlando, FL
Basketball
Orlando, FL
Education
State
Tennessee State
City
Oak Ridge, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Education
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
Orlando, FL
College Basketball
Orlando, FL
Sports
Local
Florida College Basketball
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
The Spun

Former Auburn Tigers Quarterback Died On Wednesday

Nearly a week ago, former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein was admitted to the hospital with severe back pain. A GoFundMe page set up for Klein said an MRI revealed “spots” on his lower back. His condition quickly worsened and he was said to be “fighting for his life” as of last Thursday.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

SEC offensive lineman transferring to Alabama

Former Vanderbilt offensive tackle Tyler Steen announced Tuesday that he is transferring to Alabama. Steen, who made the announcement on Twitter, started the past three seasons for the Commodores at both tackle positions. He is likely to enter fall camp as the top candidate to replace Evan Neal at left tackle.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Howland
On3.com

4-star offensive lineman Miles McVay drops top 12 schools

East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star offensive lineman Miles McVay has announced his top 12 teams with a video on social media Wednesday. Those 12 teams are Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Illinois, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, and USC. McVay is the No. 161 overall recruit in the 2023...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Orlando Sentinel

‘One of the hardest working guys,’ UCF’s Corey Thornton pushes to improve

Facing 4th-and-9 at UCF’s 12-yard line and trailing by 17 with three minutes remaining, Memphis quarterback Peter Parrish scrambled to keep the drive alive. “Everybody’s tired, the whole defense is tired,” cornerback Corey Thornton recalled about the Oct. 22 conference game. Thornton came up big for the Knights by tackling Parrish 2 yards short of the first down and shutting down any potential ...
ORLANDO, FL
UPI News

Florida student accepted to 27 schools, offered $4M in scholarships

April 11 (UPI) -- A Florida student has some big decisions ahead of him after being accepted to 27 colleges and universities -- and amassing $4 million in scholarship offers. Jonathan Walker, 18, a senior at Rutherford Senior High in Panama City, said he narrowed his secondary education choices down to 27 schools, including Harvard University, Yale University and the University of Pennsylvania, and was surprised when he received acceptance letters from all 27.
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lipscomb University#Boys Basketball#Coaching#Montverde Academy#Pioneers#Fhsaa#Time#Twitter
WMBB

Rams built for immediate success under new head coach

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – Rutherford introduced new head girls basketball coach Tony Davis to the team and family members on Wednesday. Davis has spent the last six years coaching girls and boys basketball at Mowat Middle School but has an extensive resume coaching high school basketball around the Panhandle previously. “I’ve enjoyed the middle school, […]
SPRINGFIELD, FL
Orlando Sentinel

UCF AD Terry Mohajir: Knights still working on exit from AAC

An NCAA representative recently called Terry Mohajir to check in and see if the UCF athletics director had any concerns. With the window present, Mohajir expressed his thoughts on a litany of items. “I spoke for about 30 minutes with this particular individual,” Mohajir said. “We just discussed the college landscape with NIL [Name, Image and Likeness], transfer portal and the feedback I’m ...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
Orlando Sentinel

Quarterback battle among 5 things to watch Gators’ spring game

The Florida Gators will stage their first spring game since 2019 due to the pandemic and first ever on Thursday night in the Swamp as first-year coach Billy Napier aims to generate more interest. Hoping to engage students, Napier pushed to avoid potential conflicts with Easter weekend travel. Napier also did not want to compete for eyeballs around the SEC. The spring game generally has been ...
ORLANDO, FL
WCTV

FSU shuts out Florida for rivalry win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Noles247) - Florida State (19-13) shut out Florida (21-12) for a 5-0 victory on Tuesday night. Jonah Scolaro (3.1 IP, season-high 5 Ks), Conner Whittaker (career-high 3.2 IP, 5 Ks), Wyatt Crowell (perfect eighth), and Davis Hare (perfect ninth) combined for FSU’s third shutout of the season. The Gators produced just two hits as they were shut out for the first time this season. Alex Toral (two-run HR) and Brock Mathis (solo HR) led an early offensive outburst as the Seminoles scored a season-high five first-inning runs. The Seminoles didn’t commit an error in the field. Mike Martin Jr. is now 3-2 against the Gators.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
On3.com

Ranking All the John Calipari Era players at Kentucky (Part 3/5)

Yesterday was an absolute bloodbath of a post as I ranked the 21 players I consider a FLOP in the John Calipari era. Lots of good conversation in the comments section and on social media on that one so let me clarify a couple of things right away. First, a key part of being a flop is what you were expected to be when you arrived. So for instance, Jarrod Polson is a far inferior player to Brandon Boston. But Polson far exceeded his expectations and Boston underperformed his. So that puts Boston lower on the list of players than Polson, who you will see today.
BASKETBALL
The Gainesville Sun

What are we looking for from the Florida Gators at the Orange and Blue debut?

Gainesville Sun and GatorSports.com sports writer Graham Hall and columnist David Whitley talk all things University of Florida Gators sports. In today's episode the guys talk about the Orange and Blue spring game. They discuss what will be the format of the Orange and Blue game, Who are they looking forward to seeing on the field, How will Richardson and Miller perform, Will Montrell Johnson take the lead at running back, What freshman will stand out in this game, What TE will step up, What will the defense look like, Can the D line get some push, Are the DB's ready to step up after losses from last season, Who will be the special team players to shine, Who will kick field goals. The guys wrap up the show with commentary about other Gator sports, Gators men's basketball news, Catleton returns, Gator gymnastics is set to compete for a National Title.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy