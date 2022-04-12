Dr. Phillips state title coach Ben Witherspoon resigns

Dr. Phillips boys basketball head coach Ben Witherspoon (middle) has assistant coaches behind him in the Pioneers' 56-44 win against Oak Ridge in a 2021 Class 7A state semifinal game. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Ben Witherspoon, who coached Dr. Phillips to its long-awaited first boys basketball state championship in his second year on the job and then to a return trip to the Class 7A FHSAA final this season, announced his resignation via social media on Tuesday.

He wants to coach at the college or pro level.

“Time to grow” he said in a Twitter post that added, “Looking forward to finding a college program where I can help attract talent, win championships, and develop players”

Witherspoon, 38, had a 73-17 record in three seasons at DP.

When asked by the Sentinel if he had a job offer in hand, Witherspoon said that is not the case.

“I don’t. I just know that in the future I want to be head coach at higher levels,” he said. “All the feedback I’ve been getting is that you need to be working in that space now. It’s the right time to go.

“I can’t do things halfway. I can’t prepare for a season with Dr. Phillips with one foot in, one foot out. Kids don’t deserve that. The program doesn’t deserve that. I figured it was best for me, and the school, and the players that are there to have time to figure out what’s next as well.”

Dr. Phillips is due to return four players from the state championship team, including standout sophomore Jordan Tillery. Gone will be DP’s trifecta of high-major signees: Kansas signee Ernest Udeh Jr. (6-10), Florida recruit Denzel Aberdeen (6-4) and Riley Kugel (6-5), who signed early with Mississippi State but reopened his recruitment when the Bulldogs fired head coach Ben Howland in mid-March.

Kugel has not announced a decision on his college destination and scheduled to make a visit to Florida this weekend, Witherspoon said.

Asked if he could land at the same school Kugel chooses, Witherspoon said that could conceivably happen but is not part of the plan.

“There’s a chance of that. But that’s not something we’ve talked about,” he said. “My decision and his are not related.”

Witherspoon coached the storied Panthers program to its first district championship in six seasons in his 2019-20 DP debut and then to the Class 7A state championship with a 27-3 record in Year 2.

The Panthers were nationally ranked and went 26-6 this season against a schedule that was rated as Florida’s toughest among FHSAA state series teams. They were upset in their return trip to the state final, falling 45-44 against Miami Columbus in March.

Witherspoon, who has a wife and three-year old daughter, was an assistant coach at national powerhouse Montverde Academy for one year and an Ocoee assistant for one season before landing the Cypress Creek head coaching job. He coached the Bears for two seasons (2016-18) before returning to Montverde to assist in the 2018-19 season.

He also worked with Southeast Elite Adidas travel teams and has long worked as an individual skills trainer with a number of players, including Udeh, a 6-foot-10 post player who developed into a McDonald’s All-American under Witherspoon’s watch.

Udeh and Aberdeen were promising sophomores when Witherspoon arrived. Kugel transferred in from Central Florida Christian Academy as a junior.

Witherspoon was a standout high school player at Daytona Beach Seabreeze. He played as a college freshman at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee, before returning home to play three seasons for Embry-Riddle University.

He worked in the music industry after college before getting back into basketball.

This report was first published at Orlandosentinel.com . Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at bcollings@orlandosentinel.com .