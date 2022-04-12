AMS students strong at State Competition

GRANBURY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Granbury Middle School teacher resigned after a student suffered significant burns during a science experiment. According to a post by Granbury ISD, the teacher resigned and is no longer an employee of the school district. The post goes on to say that this follows a student being injured in a science experiment in class, and the case is now being turned over to law enforcement.

GRANBURY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO