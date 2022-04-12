ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AMS students strong at State Competition

By Gabriela Rodríguez
El Paso News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEl PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A team of sixth-grade students from the Jose J. Alderete Middle School got down to business at the Future Business Leaders of America State Competition 2022 in Galveston, TX. They took first and second-place spots in...

www.ktsm.com

Popculture

Popcorn Recall Issued

Popcorn snacks sold in stores across the country were recalled on Wednesday. The products could contain a milk allergen, but there is no warning on the packages. Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk ingredients could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat the popcorn. According to a...
FOOD & DRINKS
El Paso News

Newest technology for EPCC’s Surgical Technology students

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Community College committed with the community, offers the newest technology to its students and workforce with the use of LapSim. Students and instructors train in virtual reality laparoscopy, with detailed graphics, haptic feedback, and a new intuitive interface. This will allow students to train safely away from the patient before going into the operating room.
EL PASO, TX
Bensalem Times

Bensalem students participate in PJAS Regional Competition

The Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science Region 1C Competition took place virtually from Cecelia Snyder Middle School. A total of 361 students from Bucks and Philadelphia counties participated by presenting at the Regional Meet. Usually held in person at Snyder Middle School on the last Saturday in February, the format continued this year as an asynchronous virtual meet.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
El Paso News

Texas teacher resigns after student burned in science experiment

GRANBURY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Granbury Middle School teacher resigned after a student suffered significant burns during a science experiment. According to a post by Granbury ISD, the teacher resigned and is no longer an employee of the school district. The post goes on to say that this follows a student being injured in a science experiment in class, and the case is now being turned over to law enforcement.
GRANBURY, TX
El Paso News

DQ, 75 years of tasty history

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –The DQ brand and restaurants in Texas are celebrating their 75th anniversary and going back on memory lane by offering a small cone at 75 cents through Sunday, April 24. For 75 years, and with nearly 600 Texas locations, DQ restaurants have been the go-to...
TEXAS STATE
El Paso News

Neighborhood Leadership Academy opens for registration

EL PASO, Texas— People interested in learning how City Government works can now register for free for the 15th Annual Neighborhood Leadership Academy. Attendees will receive firsthand information about City services and programs through comprehensive presentations from City department leaders, and on-site field trips to various public facilities. The...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Border city listed in Top 10 Safest Cities in America

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen ranked in the Top 10 Safest Cities in America, placing sixth. Listed by SmartAsset.com, the financial website analyzed a core set of common safety factors to identify and rank the safest cities in America, according to the City of McAllen. The website analyzed data...
MCALLEN, TX
El Paso News

Millions in pandemic food benefits for Texas families

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) received federal approval to provide more than $626 million in benefits to approximately 2.1 million eligible children in Texas for the 2021-22 school year. Governor Abbott made the announcement of the fourth round of federal Pandemic...
TEXAS STATE
El Paso News

O’Rourke addresses Abbott’s border policies ahead of end of Title 42

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Candidate for the 2022 Texas gubernatorial election Beto O’Rourke held a press conference in the Rio Grande Valley Tuesday. During the event, O’Rourke discussed the economic impact and supply chain disruptions following Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to prepare for the end of Title 42.
TEXAS STATE
Lake County Leader

Birth Announcements

Recent birth announcements for Lake County. Nikolai Adonis Farber was born March 31, 2022 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. He weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces. His parents are Stephen Harmon and Erica Halveland of Pablo. His paternal grandparents are Debra Kobin of Three Lakes, Wisc., and Nick Farber of Jacksonville, Fla. His maternal grandparents are Lisa Reese of Ronan and Eric Halveland of Jacksonville. Nikolai joins siblings Bennett and Rowan. Photos are for artistic purposes only and do not necessarily reflect AAP Infant Safe Sleep recommendations.
LAKE COUNTY, MT
El Paso News

Evacuations lifted for elementary school, neighborhood in Plainview

PLAINVIEW, Texas — Just after 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, the City of Plainview said evacuations were lifted. Firefighters battled a large grass fire in Plainview Tuesday afternoon near the Hale County Airport. The fire led to a voluntary evacuation in Plainview east of Columbia Street and South of 5th Street. Plainview ISD announced Hillcrest Elementary School was also evacuated. The PISD board room served as an evacuation safe place.
PLAINVIEW, TX
El Paso News

Texas disabled veterans without universal handicap signage could get a ticket

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Disabled veteran plates without the International Symbol of Access (ISA) are no longer acceptable when parking in a handicap spot. The law has been in effect since January, but a veteran we spoke with feels there needs to be more awareness about the change that could cost you hundreds of dollars.
TEXAS STATE
Pleasanton Express

Regional Tennis ongoing this week

Athletes representing Pleasanton, Jourdanton and Poteet tennis teams are competing at regional tennis tournaments in Kerrville and Corpus Christi this week. Pleasanton’s regional will be today and tomorrow in Corpus Christi. The Eagles are sending one player and two alternates to Corpus Christi. Devon Clark will compete in boys...
PLEASANTON, TX
KTSM

Junior college big man Derick Hamilton signs with UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Derick Hamilton, a 6’10 forward from Bossier Parish Community College, signed a letter of intent with UTEP on Wednesday, the school announced. Originally from Baton Rouge, Louis., Hamilton averaged 11 points per game on almost 70 percent shooting in 30 games (23 starts) for BPCC in 2021-22. Hamilton will have […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

WATCH: Tonight at 10 on KTSM

EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

UTEP names new Dean of the College of engineering

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Starting on Aug. 3, 2022, UTEP’s College of Engineering will have a new Dean. Kenith Meissner Ph.D. has served in both the private sector and academia, most recently as Pro-Vice Chancellor/Executive Dean and as professor of Science and Engineering for Swansea University in Wales.

