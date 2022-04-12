AMS students strong at State Competition

El PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A team of sixth-grade students from the Jose J. Alderete Middle School got down to business at the Future Business Leaders of America State Competition 2022 in Galveston, TX. They took first and second-place spots in...
HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in West Texas in a fiery collision that killed nine people, National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said Thursday. The truck’s left front tire, which was a spare tire, also blew out...
Popcorn snacks sold in stores across the country were recalled on Wednesday. The products could contain a milk allergen, but there is no warning on the packages. Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk ingredients could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat the popcorn. According to a...
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Community College committed with the community, offers the newest technology to its students and workforce with the use of LapSim. Students and instructors train in virtual reality laparoscopy, with detailed graphics, haptic feedback, and a new intuitive interface. This will allow students to train safely away from the patient before going into the operating room.
The Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science Region 1C Competition took place virtually from Cecelia Snyder Middle School. A total of 361 students from Bucks and Philadelphia counties participated by presenting at the Regional Meet. Usually held in person at Snyder Middle School on the last Saturday in February, the format continued this year as an asynchronous virtual meet.
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Over the last few days, Fairmont State University has hosted more than 600 students from high schools and secondary education institutions across the state for the 2022 SkillsUSA WV State Competition. Beginning Thursday and concluding Saturday evening, the event welcomed 619 students from 36...
GRANBURY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Granbury Middle School teacher resigned after a student suffered significant burns during a science experiment. According to a post by Granbury ISD, the teacher resigned and is no longer an employee of the school district. The post goes on to say that this follows a student being injured in a science experiment in class, and the case is now being turned over to law enforcement.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –The DQ brand and restaurants in Texas are celebrating their 75th anniversary and going back on memory lane by offering a small cone at 75 cents through Sunday, April 24. For 75 years, and with nearly 600 Texas locations, DQ restaurants have been the go-to...
EL PASO, Texas— People interested in learning how City Government works can now register for free for the 15th Annual Neighborhood Leadership Academy. Attendees will receive firsthand information about City services and programs through comprehensive presentations from City department leaders, and on-site field trips to various public facilities. The...
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen ranked in the Top 10 Safest Cities in America, placing sixth. Listed by SmartAsset.com, the financial website analyzed a core set of common safety factors to identify and rank the safest cities in America, according to the City of McAllen. The website analyzed data...
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) received federal approval to provide more than $626 million in benefits to approximately 2.1 million eligible children in Texas for the 2021-22 school year. Governor Abbott made the announcement of the fourth round of federal Pandemic...
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Candidate for the 2022 Texas gubernatorial election Beto O’Rourke held a press conference in the Rio Grande Valley Tuesday. During the event, O’Rourke discussed the economic impact and supply chain disruptions following Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to prepare for the end of Title 42.
Recent birth announcements for Lake County.
Nikolai Adonis Farber was born March 31, 2022 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. He weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces. His parents are Stephen Harmon and Erica Halveland of Pablo. His paternal grandparents are Debra Kobin of Three Lakes, Wisc., and Nick Farber of Jacksonville, Fla. His maternal grandparents are Lisa Reese of Ronan and Eric Halveland of Jacksonville. Nikolai joins siblings Bennett and Rowan.
Photos are for artistic purposes only and do not necessarily reflect AAP Infant Safe Sleep recommendations.
PLAINVIEW, Texas — Just after 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, the City of Plainview said evacuations were lifted. Firefighters battled a large grass fire in Plainview Tuesday afternoon near the Hale County Airport. The fire led to a voluntary evacuation in Plainview east of Columbia Street and South of 5th Street. Plainview ISD announced Hillcrest Elementary School was also evacuated. The PISD board room served as an evacuation safe place.
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Disabled veteran plates without the International Symbol of Access (ISA) are no longer acceptable when parking in a handicap spot. The law has been in effect since January, but a veteran we spoke with feels there needs to be more awareness about the change that could cost you hundreds of dollars.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Veronique Masterson, a life-long El Pasoan has been chosen to be part of the one-year-long program from Leadership Women America class of 20222, that helps develop female leaders in the U.S. She’s a member of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center of El Paso.
Athletes representing Pleasanton, Jourdanton and Poteet tennis teams are competing at regional tennis tournaments in Kerrville and Corpus Christi this week. Pleasanton’s regional will be today and tomorrow in Corpus Christi. The Eagles are sending one player and two alternates to Corpus Christi. Devon Clark will compete in boys...
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Derick Hamilton, a 6’10 forward from Bossier Parish Community College, signed a letter of intent with UTEP on Wednesday, the school announced. Originally from Baton Rouge, Louis., Hamilton averaged 11 points per game on almost 70 percent shooting in 30 games (23 starts) for BPCC in 2021-22. Hamilton will have […]
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Starting on Aug. 3, 2022, UTEP’s College of Engineering will have a new Dean. Kenith Meissner Ph.D. has served in both the private sector and academia, most recently as Pro-Vice Chancellor/Executive Dean and as professor of Science and Engineering for Swansea University in Wales.
