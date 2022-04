South Mississippi (WLOX) - Spring has begun, and that means we’re getting into severe weather season in the Southeast. On Tuesday, there is a significant risk for severe storms across parts of Louisiana and Mississippi. While the highest risk for severe weather is in Central Mississippi and Louisiana, there could be some strong to severe storms along the Mississippi Coast. Damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, and large hail will all be possible. Most of South Mississippi is under a Level 3 and Level 4 risk for severe weather. This means we could see numerous strong to severe storms. A Tornado Watch has been issued for all of South Mississippi.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO