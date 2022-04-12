ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennington County, SD

State has 45 days to determine if they will seek the death penalty for accused murderer Arnson Absolu

By Darsha Nelson
newscenter1.tv
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. — A New York man facing three counts of first-degree murder was in court for a status hearing on Tuesday. 37-year-old Arnson Absolu was arrested in New York in September 2020 for the deaths of Charles...

www.newscenter1.tv

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pennington County, SD
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
State
South Dakota State
County
Pennington County, SD
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two local men facing up to life in prison if convicted of meth, fentanyl charges

Two local men face up to life in prison after police say they were found to have been trafficking about four pounds of methamphetamine and possessed over 4,000 fentanyl pills in East Idaho recently. Levi Jerome McGraw, 31, American Falls and Derek Matthew Ross, 40, of Pocatello, have both been charged with felonies for trafficking meth and possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, with the intent to deliver following a traffic stop on Interstate 15 just south of Inkom on Sunday, according to police and...
POCATELLO, ID
Parade

Where Is Scott Peterson Now? Inside the Convicted Killer's New Trial and Life Behind Bars

Scott Peterson was at the center of a media firestorm for years in the early 2000s after the disappearance and murder of his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, Conner. The case was gruesome and fascinating in the macabre way that’s the stuff of true crime lovers’ dreams: An attractive victim, a baby, a handsome suspect, and enough mystery and intrigue to partially inspire Gillian Flynn‘s Gone Girl (as well as the movie adaptation, which starred Ben Affleck who bears an almost disturbingly doppelganger likeness to Peterson).
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'I'm married and I have my sugar daddy': Mother is released from death penalty jury for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz because she is too BUSY with husband, man she is having affair with and her kids

A prospective juror for the sentencing of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz was excused on Monday after telling the judge she didn't have time for it because she is too busy juggling her husband and her sugar daddy. The woman, known only as 'Miss Bristol', told the court in Fort...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two local women facing felony charges for attacking law enforcement officers in separate incidents

POCATELLO — Two local women are facing prison time if convicted of allegedly striking law enforcement officers in two separate incidents on Wednesday. Carol Leah Johnnie, 51, of Pocatello, has been charged with two felony counts of battery on a police officer following an incident that began to unfold around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. Pocatello police were dispatched to a home one the 200 block of South Third Avenue after a...
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Vargo
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Woman abducted in South Dakota found in North Dakota

(Edgeley, ND) -- A woman abducted in South Dakota has been found in North Dakota. The North Dakota State Highway Patrol says on Friday at around 10:32 p.m, authorities were made aware of an abduction that occurred in Brown County South Dakota. A 41-year-old female was taken from her mother’s residence in South Dakota by a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Ryan Degroat.
EDGELEY, ND
Idaho State Journal

Two local residents charged with felony drug possession following separate incidents

POCATELLO — Two Pocatello residents were recently arrested and charged with felony drug possession following separate incidents in the Gate City, according to police and court records. Christopher Jeffrey Day, 29, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, meth, and a felony enhancement for being a persistent violator after police and his probation officer found drugs in his room during a home-check, according to Pocatello police reports the Idaho State Journal recently obtained. ...
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Capital Punishment#45 Days#State
The Independent

Melissa Lucio execution - latest: Texas lawmakers visit death row and pray with inmate, pledging to save her

There are growing calls on Texas Governor Greg Abbot to grant clemency to Melissa Lucio who faces execution later this month. A juror, Kim Kardashian, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are among those pleading for Lucio’s life.The 53-year-old domestic violence victim and mother of 14 has been on death row since her trial over the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter.Her lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing Mariah after hours of intense police questioning and that she died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas, and not from being beaten.Lucio was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Idaho State Journal

Local man reported missing in North Dakota

An East Idaho man has been reported missing in North Dakota. Carter Strain, 26, of Idaho Falls, was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield, N.D. The Stark County, N.D., Sheriff's Office reports that Strain could be suicidal. Strain is described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Strain has multiple tattoos including the words "Strain" and "Smith and Wesson" tattooed on his right forearm. He could be driving a black Dodge megacab pickup truck with Idaho license plate 8BJY137. If you have any information on Strain's whereabouts, please contact the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 701-456-7610 or the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Complex

South Dakota Man Sentenced to Jail After His Mother Accidentally Served His Weed Brownies at Senior Center

A South Dakota man has to spend time in jail after his mother mistakenly served his weed brownies to senior citizens at a local community center. The Associated Press reports Michael Koranda, 46, has been ordered to spend 60 days in jail after pleading guilty to a felony drug charge. Additionally, Koranda will have to complete two years of probation; pay more than $3,400 in court costs and restitution; and write an apology letter to the seniors who got sick from eating his weed brownies.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

2 SC death row inmates ask court not to schedule executions

Lawyers for two men on South Carolina's death row have asked the state's Supreme Court to hold off on setting execution dates while they challenge a new law allowing executions by firing squad.The Monday request by attorneys for Brad Keith Sigmon and Freddie Eugene Owens comes after the state Corrections Department said last week that the agency is now prepared to carry out firing-squad executions.The prisoners' attorneys said their clients should not be executed while a lower court considers whether the state's available execution methods are constitutional. A hearing in that litigation is scheduled for April 4, according to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Black Enterprise

South Carolina Brings Back Death By Firing Squad

As many push for the American government to do away with the death penalty completely, the state of South Carolina has upped the ante on the controversial practice, bringing back death by firing squad. On Friday, the state Department of Corrections said revisions to the death chamber where the executions...
COLUMBIA, SC
CBS Denver

Kaelen Bernal Remains In Custody On $1 Million Bond After Arrest For Theft, Shooting, Chase, Crash In Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The man facing charges in last week’s chase and crash that included an exchange of gunfire with Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies and firing at the owner of the truck, remains in custody on $1 million bond. A judge issued the bond ruling for Kaelen Alberto Bernal at a hearing Monday. Kaelen Alberto Bernal (credit: Jefferson County) Bernal was arrested last Thursday night after a series of crimes that investigators say began with the theft of the truck from a business lot near Conifer early that morning. (credit: CBS) The owner of the truck spotted him driving the vehicle...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy