Packers host Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt on top-30 visit, per report

The Oregon Ducks added a nice piece to their 2022 recruiting class on Monday morning, with 3-star wide receiver Cole Prusia announcing that he would be staying home and attending the University of Oregon in the fall. Prusia, who stands at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, played high school ball in Tualatin. According to 247Sports, Prusia is ranked as the 6th-best player in the state of Oregon for the 2022 class. He is currently the No. 152 WR in the nation, and the No. 1082 player overall. As a junior in high school, Prusia was named Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year, hauling in 31 receptions for 554 yards and nine touchdowns with an additional nine pass break-ups and three interceptions on defense. He will now join the Ducks this year and be the second in-state receiver in this recruiting class, joining Lake Oswego native Justius Lowe.

2 DAYS AGO