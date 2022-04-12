Packers host Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt on top-30 visit, per report
By Evan "Tex" Western
Acme Packing Company
1 day ago
The Green Bay Packers are bringing in another player who does the dirty work in the trenches for a pre-draft visit. The latest name added to the team’s list of top-30 visits is Devonte Wyatt, the athletic defensive tackle from the University of Georgia, who is in Green Bay today according...
Whether he's calling out members of the Dallas Cowboys after a disappointing loss or challenging Dallas players to show more heart and "will" in future games, Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is rarely shy about speaking his mind on any topic, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady ending a brief retirement that began this past winter and didn't last through the spring.
The Jacksonville Jaguars began their offseason program on Monday without Dylan Moses. The Jaguars waived the former Alabama All-American, announcing the transaction with a one-sentence statement on Monday. Moses leaves Jacksonville without playing for the Jaguars. · ROAD TO THE PROS: ROGER MCCREARY. · RAIDERS STOCKED WITH ALABAMA-ROOTS RUNNING...
Former Vanderbilt offensive tackle Tyler Steen announced Tuesday that he is transferring to Alabama. Steen, who made the announcement on Twitter, started the past three seasons for the Commodores at both tackle positions. He is likely to enter fall camp as the top candidate to replace Evan Neal at left tackle.
Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has landed a new gig and no, it’s not coaching-related. Garrett is going to be a television analyst on NBC Sports for its inaugural USFL season coverage. The league is set to kick off this Saturday, Apr. 16 and its regular season...
Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
A month ago we took a look at how the SEC Quarterbacks stack up for the 2022 season, compared to Alabama Football’s Bryce Young. Eight of 13 SEC teams have yet to play their spring games. The one school not having a spring game is Tennessee. The Vols are said to be renovating Neyland Stadium. There is no truth to the rumor part of the stadium changes will be mesh fencing, installed to protect players, coaches and cheerleaders from thrown objects.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Vanderbilt offensive tackle Tyler Steen says he is transferring to Alabama. The three-year starter, who played both tackle positions, announced his plans on Twitter. Steen could immediately compete for a starting job in the fall with Alabama replacing left tackle Evan Neal and right tackle Chris Owens. The Crimson Tide has already brought in former LSU cornerback Eli Ricks, former Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs and former Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton.
Former Indiana guard Rob Phinisee has narrowed down his list of potential transfer destinations to two schools. Tuesday, Phinisee revealed that he’s down to two schools: Butler and Cincinnati. The senior guard entered his name following the 2021-22 season after spending the past four years at Indiana. He has one year of eligibility remaining because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.
A pair of B1G programs are in the mix to land West Virginia transfer guard Sean McNeil, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Monday, Rothstein reported that McNeil has narrowed down his list of top choices as a transfer destination. Making the cut out of the B1G were Indiana and Ohio State. Other schools still in consideration are Virginia, Louisville, Cincinnati and Texas Tech.
The Oregon Ducks added a nice piece to their 2022 recruiting class on Monday morning, with 3-star wide receiver Cole Prusia announcing that he would be staying home and attending the University of Oregon in the fall.
Prusia, who stands at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, played high school ball in Tualatin.
According to 247Sports, Prusia is ranked as the 6th-best player in the state of Oregon for the 2022 class. He is currently the No. 152 WR in the nation, and the No. 1082 player overall.
As a junior in high school, Prusia was named Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year, hauling in 31 receptions for 554 yards and nine touchdowns with an additional nine pass break-ups and three interceptions on defense.
He will now join the Ducks this year and be the second in-state receiver in this recruiting class, joining Lake Oswego native Justius Lowe.
Contact/Follow us @Ducks_Wire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oregon Ducks news, notes, and opinion.
Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
List
Early look at 2023 recruiting class rankings in the Pac-12 conference
The Falcons are geographical neighbors with a football factory 70 miles East of them. Since Kirby Smart took over in Athens, the Dawgs have pumped players into the league as well as anyone. Falcons fans are hungry for the team to finally start taking Georgia players, but in the new regime’s only draft, Atlanta didn’t come away with a single UGA prospect, despite seven being selected.
Atlanta, GA – Veteran Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole — best known for the 2002 single “We Ready” featuring Bubba Sparxx — has reportedly died. According to Atlanta radio station Hot 107.9FM, Eversole’s family confirmed his passing on Wednesday (April 13), although no cause of death has been revealed.
Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton entered the transfer portal less than a month after the Crimson Tide’s season ended with the loss to Georgia for a national title. On Tuesday, Wheaton announced where he will continue playing. Wheaton, in a picture shared to Twitter, will play at SMU.
Former Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean is one of the most accomplished players available in the 2022 NFL Draft. Not only has he played in the Sugar Bowl, Peach Bowl and Orange Bowl and led the Dawgs to their first national championship in more than 40 years, but he was also a unanimous All-American selection and the 2021 Butkus Award winner — an honor given to the nation’s best linebacker.
Just like many college football teams across the country, Texas is currently having a competition to determine its starting quarterback for the 2022 season. While Steve Sarkisian brings back sophomore Hudson Card, the Longhorns also brought in former On3 Consensus five-star signal-caller Quinn Ewers from Ohio State – and those two have been battling it out during spring practices to give Sarkisian a better idea of who he will start once the season arrives.
Comments / 0