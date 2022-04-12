ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safe2Tell reports up slightly in March

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tzWvr_0f7I9w5U00
safe2tell.org

The number of reports made to Colorado's anonymous school safety tip line increased for the second consecutive month.

Safe2Tell received 1,838 reports in March, up 1% from February and 78% higher than the same month in 2021. The organization has received 14,809 reports since Aug. 1, according to its latest report.

“While last month’s increase was slight, it indicates that communities value and use Safe2Tell even when schools are not in session. And as one of our report examples demonstrates this month, submitting an anonymous report to Safe2Tell can help keep students safe, especially if your intention is to make sure they receive the help they need,” Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a news release. “Speaking up, either to a trusted adult or through an anonymous report to Safe2Tell, can make a positive difference in someone’s life.”

Of the nearly 1,900 reports made last month, 14% were related to suicide threats, 9% were in response to bullying and 8% were requests to check on someone's well-being.

Since Aug. 1, Safe2Tell has received more reports — 2,039 — about suicide threats than any other issue, according to the report.

Safe2Tell is a violence intervention and prevention program for students to anonymously report threats to their own and others' safety. The program is not an emergency response unit or mental health counseling service.

To make a report, call 1-877-542-7233, visit Safe2Tell.org or use the Safe2Tell mobile app.

Comments / 0

Colorado State
