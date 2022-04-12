ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Gilbert Gottfried: Latest celebrity tributes after comedian dies aged 67

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
 1 day ago

Tributes have poured in after Gilbert Gottfried’s death was announced on Tuesday (12 April). He was 67.

The family of the actor and comedian, best known for the instantly recognisable voice he gave to characters such as Iago in Disney’s Aladdin , shared the news on Twitter.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” they wrote.

“In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honour,” they concluded.

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander led tributes to Gottfried, tweeting: “Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family.”

MSNBC’s Joy-Ann Reid shared a video of the two with the caption: “Posting this to laugh while I cry. That time I got to Gilbert Gottfried with Gilbert Gottfried at COMICON, back in the #AMJoy days. What a great and funny guy. Rest in peace and deepest condolences to his family.”

“RIP Gilbert. Opening for Gilbert Gottfried at Carolines and Princeton Catch was one of the great thrills of my early stand up life,” recounted Jon Stewart. “He could leave you gasping for breath…just indescribably unusually hilarious…Damn.”

Actor Luke Barnett added: “Damn. Gilbert Gottfried. Not sure there’s a more iconic voice and seemed like such a genuinely nice guy. RIP.”

Many shared a photo of Gottfried taking a selfie alongside late actors Bob Saget and Louie Anderson, who also passed away in 2022. “The world is much unfunnier since the start of this year,” wrote Canadian music correspondent Eric Alper.

Former Minnesota senator Al Franken wrote: “Big loss to the world of comedy. Gilbert Gottfried has left us. Fearless and hilarious!!! A truly lovely man, loved by all in comedy. May his memory be a blessing to his family, his friends & all he made laugh!”

Fellow standup comedian W Kamau Bell shared: “Just a super nice person. With a scathing wit. And I was always honoured when he aimed that wit at me. He was both new school & old school at the same time. Rest In Peace Gilbert Gottfried.”

Gottfried was known among the New York comedy scene as “the comedian’s comedian” and got his start on stage when he was just 15.

In 1980, he joined the cast of Saturday Night Live , but only appeared on the show for 12 episodes.

In the late 1980s, he continued to develop his shocking and often controversial brand of humour on Howard Stern’s radio show.

His film roles include Beverly Hills Cop II , Problem Child , Look Who’s Talking II and The Aristocrats .

As well as voicing Jafar’s parrot accomplice Iago in Aladdin in 1992, he provided voices for The Fairly OddParents and Ren and Stimpy .

In 2014, Gottfried launched his own celebrity interview podcast called Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast , the most recent episode of which was released last week (4 April).

CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

