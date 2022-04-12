Simon Cowell says he’s done with fillers: ‘I might have gone a bit too far’

Simon Cowell is stepping away from injections after realising he “might have gone a bit too far” with facial fillers .

The America’s Got Talent judge admitted he had gone too far with the injectables when he no longer recognised himself.

“There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far,” Cowell, 62, said in an interview with The Sun . “I saw a picture of me from ‘before’ the other day, and didn’t recognise it as me first of all.”

Cowell explained his face looked “like something out of a horror film” that it even began to scare his eight-year-old son, Eric.

“Eric was in hysterics,” the former American Idol judge said. “Enough was enough. There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero.”

Now, the executive producer focuses on maintaining a healthy diet rather than undergoing cosmetic procedures. “For me now, a lot of it comes down to healthy eating and drinking tons of water,” Cowell said.

Last January, Cowell broke his arm after suffering a second serious e-bike accident near his west London home. The accident comes less than 18 months after breaking his back while testing out a £10,000 e-bike in the courtyard of his Malibu home in August 2020.

“It happened just round the corner,” he told the Daily Mail after his second e-bike crash. “I’m a bit of a nutter. I’ll definitely wear a helmet next time.”

Cowell revealed he suffered from a slight depression while recovering from his first accident two years ago, which had him bed-bound for a month as a steel rod was placed into his back.

“I considered therapy for the first time when I broke my back because I was very, very, very, low,” he said. “I felt very depressed because I didn’t know how to explain it to Eric. I couldn’t do all the things I wanted to with him. I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to walk again, to ever play football with him,” Cowell added.

The television personality explained that he was on a lot of painkillers but quickly stopped taking the medication because he “didn’t want to go down that road”.

“But in the end, I decided against therapy as I had great doctors, Lauren was amazing, and Eric was incredible,” he shared.

The X-Factor judge is preparing to wed his longtime girlfriend Lauren Silverman, with whom he shares his eight-year-old son. Cowell proposed to Silverman on Christmas Eve last year, and the two have been together since 2013.