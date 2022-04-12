ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Millie Bobby Brown Talks About Hollywood's 'Gross' Sexualization

By Trey Alston
papermag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMillie Bobby Brown has been in the public eye for quite some time. The actress landed her breakout role at just 12 years old when she was cast as Eleven in Netflix's instant hit Stranger Things. Over half a decade later, now 18, Brown is reflecting on what...

www.papermag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Guest Stars You Might Have Forgotten About: Demi Lovato, Millie Bobby Brown, Hilarie Burton and More

Checking in! Many famous faces have visited Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital during its nearly two-decade run — some of which fans may not remember. While multiple stars appeared on Grey’s Anatomy for long stretches, others had one-episode stints. Demi Lovato was a very recognizable star when they landed a one-off part on an episode of […]
TV & VIDEOS
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Millie Bobby Brown
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexualization#Hollywood#Guilty Feminist
ComicBook

Fast and Furious 10 Star Jason Momoa Teases Future of the Series With Fellow Villain Charlize Theron

Jason Momoa is officially joining the Fast and Furious family, with the actor confirmed to play a role in the saga's upcoming tenth and penultimate film. While a lot of details remain unknown about the Aquaman and Game of Thrones star's role in the project, we do know that he is supposed to play an antagonist of some kind. In a recent interview with ET, Momoa shed a bit more light on his character, and also on his excitement with regards to the project, which reportedly begins production later this month.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood shares rare photo of her sons supporting her during the CMT Awards

Carrie Underwood seriously has the most unwavering – and adorable – support system out there, and she just proved it. The songstress has been celebrating back-to-back career wins and special performances, from her eighth Grammy win for her album My Savior to a residency in Las Vegas, and she just shared the sweetest post of who's there through it all.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Bridget May Be About to Get the Ultimate Revenge for a Long-Ago Betrayal

There’s nothing quite like a little mother/daughter rivalry. In a classic case of misdirection, Bold & Beautiful has had us focused on their big twist for so long, the show managed to surprise us from an entirely different direction when they brought Bridget back to Los Angeles! And the surprise, it turns out, is even bigger than we had thought, because it looks like Ashley Jones didn’t just step in for a quick visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Viola Davis Recalls Hearing That Black Actors Thought She Wasn’t Pretty Enough for ‘How to Get Away With Murder’

In her upcoming memoir, Viola Davis reveals that after she was cast in How to Get Away With Murder, she faced scrutiny over her beauty and looks from fellow Black actors due to her being darker-skinned. The experience is chronicled in a lengthy New York Times profile, which sees the Oscar-, Tony- and SAG Award-winning actress addressing racism and colorism throughout her career — everywhere from Juilliard to Broadway’s stages to TV — in both new interviews and Finding Me: A Memoir, out April 26 from HarperOne, in partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer...
MOVIES
The Independent

‘What a cutie’: Zendaya reacts to Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon’s Spider-Man auditions in new footage

Some of the cast of Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home have reacted to their initial auditions for the franchise.Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon sat down for a new video in which they watched each other’s auditions.Holland plays Peter Parker, AKA Spider-Man, in the hit superhero franchise, while Zendaya and Batalon play his friends MJ and Ned.In the clip for Holland’s audition, which preceded the actor’s role in Captain America: Civil War, he can be seen doing a backflip.All three actors are seen breaking into hysterics at Holland’s audition, while Batalon features in his audition tape with a completely...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Pamela Anderson wows in bodysuit and fishnet tights for Broadway debut

Pamela Anderson looked unbelievable on Tuesday night when she made her Broadway debut in the revival of the hit musical Chicago. The 54-year-old showcased her famous curves in a tiny black bodysuit with mesh detailing and fishnet tights as she took to the stage in character as Roxie Hart. Pamela wore her long blonde hair pinned into curls in a nod to the 1920s setting and added a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

Bishop Briggs Is Reborn

Story by Sandra Song / Photography by Brian Ziff / Styling by Monica Murillo / Hair by Natalie Castillo / Makeup by Rya Ramirez. In astrology, the sign of Scorpio contains a dual meaning. On one hand, scorpions are considered a harbinger of death, sex and transformation; a sting powerful enough to kill a human being within minutes and a mating ritual that results in the male’s death but the beginning of a new generation. At same time, the scorpion is also a devoted and protective mother, which makes them influential symbols of female power, maternal love and rebirth, meaning a pregnant Bishop Briggs and I immediately start talking about her star sign, the baby’s due date and, of course, the giant scorpion tattoo covering her entire left shin.
ASTRONOMY
papermag.com

Camila Cabello Served High Fashion Looks for 'Familia' TikTok Concert

Camila Cabello debuted her third studio album, Familia, via a TikTok live stream on Thursday night — and she did so wearing a familia of major designers. High fashion met high tech during the immersive digital concert, which combined XR technology with real sets to create graphic backdrops inspired by Cabello’s Latinx heritage and love of Alice in Wonderland. As the Grammy-nominated singer moved through each room, performing new songs from her third studio album for the first time, her wardrobe shifted through a rotation of high-end designers, with Mugler, Saint Laurent, Carolina Herrera, and Ronald van der Kemp making appearances.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy