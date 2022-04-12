ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

"The View" host calls out co-host: “You were part of the administration that politicized the virus"

By Meryl Phair
Salon
Salon
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30i1xf_0f7I9GSK00

On ABC's "The View", co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin got into a disagreement over Vice President Kamala Harris' brief mask removal. Hostin called out Griffin for her critique on mask mandates saying, "You were part of the administration that politicized the virus!"

Tuesday's episode started with a discussion of the debate swirling around Harris' recent visit to Thomas Elementary School in Washington, DC, where she delivered a speech without a mask while students standing behind her had their faces covered. School administrators stated masks at the event were optional, but many students were masked up.

Children in schools across the country are still required to comply with masking mandates but on March 16, public schools in D.C. announced masks on school premises were optional and up to "individual decision." That didn't stop Republicans, however, from taking the opportunity to call out the vice president over social media. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas tweeted, "Kamala Harris: Rules for thee but not for me."

On "The View", Griffin nodded to Nancy Pelosi's visit to a hair salon in 2020 as another example of "Covid theater." Joy Behar responded to the comment by backing up to the beginning of the pandemic with Trump and the Republican Party's refusal to listen to science.

"You can blame the Rose Garden or you can blame Nancy Pelosi, but she didn't start this war," said Behar.

Griffin responded to the comment by saying she had personally been an "outspoken Republican" on vaccination as well as boosters. She went on to say comments from Democrats at the beginning of the pandemic also politicized the virus.

Behar asked for an example to which Griffin responded, "It is a fact that Vice President Harris said. I'm not going to. Vice President Harris said, in the VP debate…"

Hostin interrupted her co-host saying, "You were part of the administration that politicized the virus!"

Griffin said while Trump politicized the virus, "Vice President Kamala Harris, in the vice-presidential debate, said if Dr. Fauci says I should get it, I will, but I'm not getting a Trump vaccine. That's dangerous. That leads people…"

Griffin was interrupted again, this time by Behar who interjected to asking who had made that comment. Farah Griffin pointed to the Vice President.

Hostin called out Griffin saying, "That was waaay after this vaccine was politicized by your boss."

Griffin then said she took responsibility to which Hostin ended the exchange with a firm "Thank you."

Watch below, via ABC

Comments / 141

D Brooks
1d ago

Democrats are the ones who made it political they are the ones who made all the mandates and tried to force people to do what they wanted and as a independent I remember what both parties were saying and doing and the democrats have made some people hate each other over covid vaccines. I have taken all 3 vaccine shots but I don't disown someone because they didn't want to take the vaccine because it is their own lives. So they have a right to believe in what they want and do what they want without people putting them down for their own decisions.

Reply(5)
83
Ernie Krutzsch
1d ago

That's the problem with politics and news/opinion shows, everyone points a finger but no one has any solutions. The people who have the power to fix this are too busy blaming others for their inability to do their jobs!

Reply(1)
31
OU812?
1d ago

If I remember correctly it was Nancy Pelosi who was on tv inviting everyone to China town for the Chinese New Year celebration, when Trump wanted to shut down international travel he was called everything except a white man.

Reply(10)
28
Related
The Independent

Kamala Harris repeats same expression four times in speech loop

Kamala Harris has once again been mocked by Republicans and meme-creators for saying the same expression four times in succession. The vice president, who was speaking on Monday in Sunset, Louisiana, repeated the same phrase, “the significance of the passage of time”, four times in a row. Ms Harris said she had been talking about “the significance of the passage of time” with Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards during an earlier library visit that day, and again mentioned the phrase for emphasis. “The governor and I and we were all doing a tour of the library here and talking about...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Fox News

MSNBC silent as Joy Reid continues pattern of controversial and bizarre remarks

Joy Reid’s MSNBC colleagues are silent as she continues her pattern of controversial and often bizarre or hateful remarks on the liberal network. On Monday, during an interview with failed New York City Mayoral candidate Maya Wiley, the MSNBC host made a comparison between Senate Republicans opposing Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson and past segregationists, the Dixiecrats.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Joy Behar
The Independent

‘Behold the face of pure ignorance’: Candace Owens mocked by Pulitzer-winning historian for Ukraine comment

Republican commentator Candace Owens has been schooled by Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Anne Applebaum for her claim that Ukraine “wasn’t a thing until 1989”. During her Candace show on The Daily Wire this week, Ms Owens claimed that “Ukraine wasn’t a thing until 1989” and that it was “stupid” to suggest Russian president Vladimir Putin was carrying out a “genocide” in the country. “Obviously Ukraine wasn’t a thing until 1989,” Ms Owens argued in the footage, shared by MediaMatters on Wednesday. “Ukraine was created by the Russians. They speak Russian.”“Behold the face of pure ignorance,” wrote Ms Applebaum, an...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Republicans#Abc#Thomas Elementary School#Covid#The Republican Party
Dayton Daily Magazine

“He doesn’t know what’s going on with ANYTHING!,” former White House doctor says Biden is not capable of running America, asks to resign

Since winning the Election in 2020 and taking over the White House office, America’s president Joe Biden has made numerous gaffes and mistakes during his public appearances becoming the main target of dozens of Republican representatives and health experts known to have close ties with the Republican party asking him to resign claiming he is not capable of running our country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Voices: Democrats abandoned Ketanji Brown Jackson. Black women came to bear witness

Leah Daughtry knew she had to be there. Even though Ketanji Brown Jackson wasn’t in the hearing room in the Hart Senate Office Building as the Senate Judiciary Committee’s vote ended in a deadlock on Monday, Daughtry turned up for one very important reason.“It’s a historic moment, and I wanted to be part of the history, to witness on behalf of all of Black women, everywhere, especially my niece, to witness what would happen today,” Daughtry told me during a break before the vote on Monday. She was wearing her priest collar: she is an ordained minister, and a fifth-generation...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

MSNBC's Joy Reid claims Trump would be prosecuted by DOJ if he was a Democrat: He’s ‘untouchable’

MSNBC host Joy Reid thinks that former President Donald Trump would be more likely to face prosecution from the Department of Justice (DOJ) if he were a Democrat. On Monday, "The ReidOut" host, during an interview with left-wing legal analyst Joyce Vance, echoed the statements of the Jan. 6 committee when she expressed frustration that Attorney General Merrick Garland had not yet acted on multiple referrals to investigate and prosecute Trump regarding the Capitol riot.
POTUS
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
97K+
Followers
15K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy