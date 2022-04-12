ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Michael Bay: Sony ‘Had No Faith’ in ‘Bad Boys,’ Claimed ‘Two Black Actors Don’t Sell Overseas’

By Zack Sharf
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qOk7y_0f7I8fIA00

Click here to read the full article.

Michael Bay ’s “ Bad Boys ” movies are one of his signature action franchises, but the director said the studio did not have faith in the project because of a misguided belief that Black actors don’t attract international audiences. Sony Pictures was behind “Bad Boys,” which paired Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as two Miami narcotics detectives. The action movie opened in 1995.

“Sony didn’t believe in the movie, because two Black actors don’t sell overseas,” Bay recently told Entertainment Weekly . “They had no faith in it. I was watching James Cameron’s ‘True Lies’ and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, this guy has so much money.’ I have only $9 million. And they shut me down, literally. They shut the power off. That’s how rude they were on this movie. Luckily I had 500 days of film set experience doing videos, commercials, working with some of the most famous athletes in the world, and that’s where you really truly know how to deal with assholes.”

Bay said it was Sony’s resistance to giving him greater resources on the film that led him to come up with the movie’s most iconic shot, a 360-degree spin around Smith and Lawrence’s characters. Bay spontaneously came up with the shot while driving a van with his line producer.

“I’m like, ‘This is going to be the trailer shot.’ For some reason, I just came up with this shot as we’re driving,” Bay said. “And I said, ‘Where’s the circle trolley? Get the circle trolley.’ And we made this round move and you guys rise up and it became a very famous shot. People try to imitate it, but it was a seminal moment. ‘Bad Boys’ literally changed the game on Black actors. It’s the first movie that really traveled overseas.”

“Bad Boys” opened in April 1995 and grossed $141 million worldwide. The action movie was released a year before Smith’s star power exploded with “Independence Day,” but not even the success of “Bad Boys” could convince the studio behind “Independence Day” that Smith had appeal overseas. “Independence Day” director Roland Emmerich revealed in July 2021 the studio originally rejected Smith for the lead role over claims that casting a Black actor would kill the foreign box office. “Independence Day’s” $817 million worldwide gross proved otherwise.

Bay would reunite Smith and Lawrence in 2003 for “Bad Boys II,” which earned $273 million at the worldwide box office. A third movie, “Bad Boys for Life” opened in January 2020 ahead of the pandemic and earned $426 million worldwide.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 58

darryl porter
19h ago

that's not new Hollywood has always thought that back in the sixties you would have black entertainers with albums music albums and they wouldn't allow that picture to be on the outside then she'll maybe a mountain landscape or stream or something of that nature but once they find that it's profitable and they can put money in their pocket they jump on board

Reply(1)
11
Shawn Jones
11h ago

Speaking of Black performers, Janet Jackson does very well in Japan; there's young girls over there that emulate her. Even Latoya is popular overseas, I've read articles about how several Black entertainers would go overseas to perform, during Jim Crow laws.

Reply(1)
5
Dean Walker
12h ago

What nonsense been overseas and black American culture is very popular, in short making excuses again instead of we are not doing it because of the Ocars incident at this time, question if black Americans and our culture is not popular then why is social media platforms are showing other cultures and countries imitating our dress, look, our slang, and dance even in their own language, listen to our music 🎼🎶 especially old Motown sound come on sony your racism is showing through.

Reply
5
Related
Variety

Oscars Producer Told Academy Not to Remove Will Smith Because It’s Not What Chris Rock Wanted

Click here to read the full article. Will Packer, who co-produced last Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards ceremony along with Shayla Cowan, spoke in depth Friday morning on “Good Morning America” about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. The incident occurred during the Oscars, after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head while presenting the documentary feature category. Packer said he thought it was a bit when the slap first happened, saying, “I thought it was part of something that Chris and Will were doing on their own. I thought it was a bit. I wasn’t concerned at all.” Packer...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Whoopi Goldberg Says Will Smith’s Career Will Recover After Slap: ‘He’ll Be Fine. He’ll Be Back’

Click here to read the full article. Whoopi Goldberg predicts Will Smith’s career will come back to normal after he slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards last month. Reports surfaced almost a week after the incident that Netflix was pumping the breaks on its Will Smith-starring action-thriller “Fast and Loose.” The project was moved to the streamer’s backburner in the days following Smith’s slap. Goldberg reacted to the news on the April 4 episode of “The View,” assuring viewers that Smith’s career will rebound. “Some of Will Smith’s future projects are in question,” Goldberg said. “The question is does...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Richard Williams Speaks Out on Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars: ‘We Don’t Condone Anyone Hitting Anyone Else’

Click here to read the full article. Richard Williams has weighed in on Will Smith’s controversial actions at the Academy Awards on Sunday night, when the actor walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, during the ceremony. Shortly after the altercation, Smith won the Oscar for best actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the tennis coach father to Venus and Serena Williams, in “King Richard.” “We don’t know all the details of what happened,” Richard Williams told NBC News, via his son Chavoita LeSane. “But we don’t condone anyone...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roland Emmerich
Person
Michael Bay
Person
James Cameron
Person
Martin Lawrence
Person
Chris Rock
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Was Restrained By Six Security Men At The 1973 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars got really awkward when Will Smith marched onstage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. This was reminiscent of another incident that happened back in 1973 but luckily no one was slapped back then. John Wayne wanted to storm the stage and it took six security men to restrain him so no one got hurt.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bad Boys#Actor#Sony Pictures#Film Star#Entertainment Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Will Smith won’t be ‘permanently canceled’ by Hollywood but his brand is ‘forever tarnished,’ experts say

Will Smith and Chris Rock – along with the rest of the world – are still reeling in the aftermath of Smith’s viral smacking of Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. Such was a moment that left millions of viewers stunned, embarrassed, confused – and heartbroken, especially considering to many, both men are beloved throughout the world for their careers and personalities as well as for what each has contributed to the art of showbiz.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Will Smith breaks silence on Rebel Wilson's joke about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith has responded to the jokes Rebel Wilson made about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith at the BAFTA Awards on Sunday. During the prestigious ceremony, host Rebel ridiculed the Hollywood actor after he won the accolade for Best Actor for his role in King Richard. However, Will was not in attendance as he was at the Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected And Defends Standing Ovation: “You’re Up Before You Even Know You’ve Done Something Stupid”

Click here to read the full article. After media reports came out today suggesting Oscar producers did not formally request that Will Smith leave the ceremony after slapping Chris Rock, or at the least gave Smith mixed messages about the request, Academy’s Board of Governors member Whoopi Goldberg insisted on today’s The View, “He actually was. He was asked to leave.” Goldberg, who was not present at the Oscar ceremony and cautioned that she was not speaking for the Board, said today “but there are things that I do know.” Watch the View segment below. When pressed by some of her View co-hosts...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Adam Sandler Breaks Silence On Chris Rock Drama

It took almost two days for Adam Sandler to finally break his silence on the Chris Rock drama. Sandler and Rock are close friends. They’ve starred in several movies together, most notably Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2. Rock, of course, has been in the spotlight this week after...
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Oscars Slap on Social Media

Jada Pinkett Smith took to social media this morning to make a short statement addressing the infamous slapping incident involving her husband Will Smith at the Academy Awards on Sunday. Smith hit comedian Chris Rock on the Oscars stage following a joke made about Pinkett Smith's shaved head, which is a result of her alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

57K+
Followers
51K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy