Music notes: NSYNC, Jack Harlow, Ellie Goulding and more

By MOViN 92.5
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNSYNC﻿ reunited to perform at ﻿Ryan Cabrera﻿’s wedding — well, without ﻿Justin Timberlake﻿ ﻿﻿and ﻿JC Chasez﻿. Hollywood Life reports that the “On the Way Down” singer married WWE star Alexa Bliss on Saturday, and taking over the...

Jack Harlow Breaks Silence On Tory Lanez-Megan Thee Stallion Situation

Over the last year and a half, there has been a ton of discourse surrounding the alleged incident between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. Meg claims that Tory shot her in the foot, however, Tory maintains his innocence and as it stands, the two are still battling it out in court to get to the truth.
Camila Cabello Lets Loose With Willow Smith in Her “Psychofreak” Music Video

Finally, some Smith family news that has nothing to do with “The Slap.” On Friday morning, Camila Cabello revealed that she enlisted Willow to help her tackle a different drama entirely: her fallout with the girl group Fifth Harmony, which is the focus of her new single Psychofreak. The song is “about all of the different things that have made up my journey with anxiety and starting off really young in the industry,” Cabello told Reuters on Thursday. “We have been supportive of each other through DMs and stuff,” she continued, referencing her former bandmates Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Normani. “I’m in a really good place with them.”
Donald Glover Reveals Jaden Smith Was Supposed To Be In 'Atlanta'

Austin, TX – Ahead of Atlanta’s third season premiering on Thursday (March 24), Donald Glover has revealed Jaden Smith was actually meant to star in the FX series. During the SXSW premiere at Austin’s Paramount Theater on Saturday (March 19), Glover explained how the SYRE rapper was supposed to appear in an episode that told the story of a character who gets shot in the pilot.
American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
Beyoncé Planning Oscars Performance Live From Dr. Dre, Eazy-E & Kendrick Lamar's Hometown

Compton, CA – Beyoncé tends to turn heads wherever she shows up, but the superstar is reportedly set to steal the spotlight at this year’s Oscars in spectacular fashion. According to Variety, Mrs. Carter has been in “deep talks” with the organizers behind the 94th Academy Awards since last week about staging an iconic performance of her King Richard song “Be Alive.”
Muni Long Signs With Def Jam Recordings

Muni Long has entered into a partnership with Def Jam Recordings that includes the “Hrs and Hrs” hitmaker’s imprint Supergiant Records, Billboard can confirm. While spending nearly a decade as an independent artist, the 33-year-old singer (real name Priscilla Renea Hamilton) released three EPs in 2020 and 2021 — Black Like This, Nobody Knows and Public Displays of Affection — under a new name Muni Long and under her own imprint Supergiant Records, which she co-founded with her husband Raysean Hairston and her co-manager Rashad Tyler. “A supergiant is like the biggest star in the galaxy. I just thought that was incredible, the metaphor, and that’s really what we’re trying to do,” said Long of her label during Billboard‘s Twitter Spaces conversation about Black independent musicians last month. She is also managed by Chris Anokute, and Long partnered with J.R. McKee and Drew de Leon of MPR Global Distribution, LLC to distribute the music.
LL Cool J Announces Rock the Bells Festival f/ Ice Cube, Rick Ross, The Diplomats, Lil’ Kim, and More

LL Cool J has announced his new hip-hop festival Rock the Bells, which is set to take place in his native Queens, New York this summer. Featuring performances from LL himself as well as hip-hop heavyweights such as Ice Cube and Rick Ross, the Aug. 6 fest will be held at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. Roxanne Shanté is hosting the event, named after LL’s iconic 1985 song of the same name. Other artists on the lineup include Fat Joe and Remy Ma, Jadakiss, N.O.R.E., Trina, Digable Planets, Lil’ Kim, and Scarface. Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and Cam’ron will give a not-to-be-missed set as The Diplomats, and more performers will be revealed as the date nears.
Watch Leikeli47’s Music Video for New Single “LL Cool J”

Ahead of the release of her forthcoming album Shape Up, Brooklyn rapper Leikeli47 returns with her latest single “LL Cool J.”. The track arrives alongside a music video, which features a cameo from style consultant Aleali May. Set to be released April 15 via Hardcover/RCA Records, Shape Up serves...
Carrie Underwood shares rare photo of her sons supporting her during the CMT Awards

Carrie Underwood seriously has the most unwavering – and adorable – support system out there, and she just proved it. The songstress has been celebrating back-to-back career wins and special performances, from her eighth Grammy win for her album My Savior to a residency in Las Vegas, and she just shared the sweetest post of who's there through it all.
Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Are Reportedly Eager to Have Jennifer Garner at Their Wedding

Click here to read the full article. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have barely had time to pop the champagne to celebrate their engagement, but it looks like the wedding guest list already has a few names on it. Besides their close family and friends, the couple apparently want to reserve one invite for Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. That might sound like shocking news, but Garner and Lopez have been reportedly bonding over their “respect for each other as mothers and as individuals” and the common goal of making sure Affleck is “doing well,” according to a Hollywood Life source. The...
Jay-Z’s Full Summer Jam 2001 Performance Unearthed Featuring Rapper Bringing Out Michael Jackson

One of hip-hop’s biggest moments now has video footage backing it. On Tuesday, new footage of Jay-Z’s 2001 Summer Jam performance was shared to YouTube, seemingly for the first time it’s been uploaded to the platform in its entirety. Included in the Hot 97 performance, which was uploaded by YouTube account HipHopVCR, is the moment when Blueprint-era Jay surprises the crowd with the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.
Life Is Beautiful Announces 2022 Lineup f/ Jack Harlow, Migos, Lorde, Gorillaz, and More

The three-day Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas has announced its 2022 lineup, marking its second iteration since the pandemic began. The big-font names for Sept. 16-18 event are Jack Harlow, Migos, Lorde, Gorillaz, Kygo, Arctic Monkeys, Calvin Harris, Cage the Elephant and Beach House. Additional performers on the long list include Rico Nasty, Isaiah Rashad, Young Nudy, Coi Leray, Big Boi, JPEGMafia, and Alessia Cara. More acts are expected to be added.
