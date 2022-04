Click here to read the full article. In a letter sent to Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan on Tuesday, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform chairwoman, U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-New York), and U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Illinois) claim that “for over a decade, Commanders executives may have withheld millions of dollars in refundable security deposits owed to customers” and that the team may have also “concealed revenues that were owed to the NFL as part of a revenue-sharing agreement that redistributes revenues to 32 teams in the League and helps set salaries for the League’s football players.” The...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO