Hometown Hero: Manheim Township Police Department flag collection

New Britain Township Police seek the owner of this unusual statue.Image via New Britain Township Police Department at Doylestown Patch. Police officers in New Britain Township are seeking the rightful owner of a statue of a fiddler that was recovered in one of the neighborhoods they routinely patrol. Kate Fishman chipped away at all the details to file the story in the Doylestown Patch.

NEW BRITAIN, PA ・ 25 DAYS AGO