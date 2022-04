The Kremlin has appointed Alexander Vladimirovich Dvornikov to lead Russia’s invasion of Ukraine after its troops have been plagued with a number of setbacks.A US official confirmed the move to media on Sunday. Up to now, Russia had no central war commander on the ground. The 60-year-old general’s appointment has sparked predictions from the US that he will inflict more “war crimes” and “brutality” against Ukrainian civilians.Jake Sullivan, US national security advisor, made the claim in an interview with CNN – but did not cite any evidence.The general is known as the “butcher of Syria” for his troops’ destruction...

MILITARY ・ 5 DAYS AGO