Former Rebels Guard Jarkel Joiner Finds New Home in ACC

The Ole Miss basketball team lost arguably its best player on Tuesday

Former Ole Miss guard Jarkel Joiner entered the NCAA Transfer Portal last week, ending his tenure at Ole Miss after a disappointing 2021 season for the team.

Now, Joiner has found a new home, committing to the NC State Wolfpack on Wednesday morning .

"First and foremost, I would like to thank God for allowing me to play the game that I love most," Joiner said in a statement early this week. "Also, I would like to thank my family and close friends for supporting me through this journey so far. Many thanks and appreciation to Ole Miss, Coach Davis, his coaching staff, and the amazing fans that have supported me as well. After many prayers and discussions with my family, God has lead me in a different direction for my last year of eligibility. So, with that being said, I will be entering my name into the (NCAA) Transfer Portal. Oxford will forever and always be home!"

Joiner was a finalist for the Howell Trophy after leading the Rebels in scoring with 13.2 points per game despite missing 10 games due to injury or sickness. The Oxford, Miss., native also led the Rebels in free throws, shooting 82.5 percent from the charity stripe.

Joiner's best game of the season came against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Feb. 9. The senior guard scored a career-high 33 points in a tough loss to Alabama.

The other finalists for the Howell Trophy include Joiner, Mississippi State's Iverson Molinar, and Southern Miss' Tyler Stevenson. Molinar would eventually be named the winner.

