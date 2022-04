Wiggins baseball hasn’t always had the easiest run through 2022, but the Tigers are still finding ways to pull out the ‘W’s.’. In April alone, the Tigers have suffered three losses and earned three wins with incredibly varying degrees of success. They opened the month with a doubleheader against Haxtun, during which they saw a 4-1 victory to start the day and a 14-7 loss to end it.

WIGGINS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO