GRPD will release officer shooting video Wednesday

A sheriff's department in South Carolina released more body camera footage Wednesday of the fatal shooting of a man who lunged at officers with a piece of wood after the man's family called for their release and an independent investigation.The new video from the Richland County Sheriff's Department showed an extra minute before the Saturday shooting in which Irvin D. Moorer Charley's mother askes an officer to “get that (expletive) out of my house" and the deputy notes cuts on her arm.Connie Craig's tone changed immediately when her son suddenly comes out of the house with a piece...
Mesquite police released video Wednesday showing the dramatic confrontation when they spotted a burglary suspect in the parking lot of a trampoline park near I-30 and 635. In a video posted on YouTube, Mesquite Officer Jolyn Lopez said the investigation is ongoing and an internal affairs investigation is also underway to determine if the officers followed department policy.
The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
Two Buffalo police officers who were suspended without pay for shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground at a Black Lives Matter protest on June 4, 2020, and later charged with second-degree assault, are reportedly been cleared of wrongdoing by an arbitrator on Friday (April 8). Officers Robert McCabe, 32,...
Tamara Cornelius, 31, was shot and killed while pumping gas at an Exxon gas station in Upper Merion Township, Pa., which is approximately 15 miles outside of Philadelphia. Cornelius was pregnant and her ex-boyfriend is now a suspect. According to a news release, the shooting occurred on April 8 at...
A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
A man has been cleared of raping a woman who told police she was assaulted after her drink was spiked during a night out. Dale Garlick, 29, had been charged with the rape rape of a female over 16 years of age in Stalybridge, Manchester, on September 25 last year.
The stepmom of a New Hampshire girl missing for more than two years is facing new criminal charges unrelated to the case. The girl, Harmony Montgomery, who would now be 7 years old, has not been seen since the fall of 2019, when she was 5, police said. On Tuesday...
JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri police officer who was wounded in a shooting that killed two other officers has been released from the hospital. The Joplin Police Department said officer Rick Hirshey, 53, left Freeman Health System in Joplin on Wednesday. Video on KOAM-TV shows hospital personnel lining the hallways and applauding as Hirshey was released.
The Buffalo Police Department has released bodycam footage of the officer-involved shooting of a man on Hertel Avenue. The man, who was allegedly wielding a knife, was shot by two officers. He has been identified as 30-year-old Dominique Thomas. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he is listed in stable but in serious condition. Police say he called for assistance and wanted to be taken to ECMC before the shooting. Officers say he charged at them with the knife, which is why they discharged their weapons. The two officers who fired at Thomas have been named - Phillip Edwards, who has worked for the force since January 2015, and Michael Ramos, who has been with BPD since January 2020. The police who responded to the mental health call did not have access to tasers or BolaWrap. There does not appear to be any mental health worker on the scene, which is something that has been previously discussed in response to mental health calls.
TORRINGTON, Conn. — The state's Office of the Inspector General is investigating an officer-involved shooting with a Torrington police officer earlier this week. A 53-year-old man called Litchfield County Dispatch on Wednesday afternoon threatening to kill himself, according to officials. Torrington police officers David Kisiel and Jeffrey Buzzi were called to the home on Tioga Street.
HOUSTON – Houston police released footage on Friday from a February officer-involved shooting in a north Houston parking lot. The shooting happened near Greenspoint Mall around 1 p.m. in the 12300 block of North Freeway. No one was hurt in the shooting in which one officer -- A. Lopez...
A new mugshot released by Idaho authorities shows Lori Vallow after the 48-year-old was returned to jail Thursday. Lori spent 10 months in a mental health facility after a judge ruled she was unfit to stand trial for the murder of her children, but she was booked into the Madison County Jail at 1:04 a.m. Thursday morning after a judge restored the Idaho mom’s competency earlier this week, according to East Idaho News.
The mother of a man shot and killed by an Albany County Sheriff’s deputy in 2018 has alleged that key video and audio evidence from the shooting was destroyed or altered, according to filings in a federal lawsuit. Debra Hinkel, whose son Robbie Ramirez was killed by Derek Colling...
