ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

GRPD will release officer shooting video Wednesday

WOOD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrand Rapids will release nine video files, including from...

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

More videos released in fatal South Carolina police shooting

A sheriff's department in South Carolina released more body camera footage Wednesday of the fatal shooting of a man who lunged at officers with a piece of wood after the man's family called for their release and an independent investigation.The new video from the Richland County Sheriff's Department showed an extra minute before the Saturday shooting in which Irvin D. Moorer Charley's mother askes an officer to “get that (expletive) out of my house" and the deputy notes cuts on her arm.Connie Craig's tone changed immediately when her son suddenly comes out of the house with a piece...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
DFW Community News

Mesquite Police Release Video Showing Shooting Between Burglary Suspect & Officers

Mesquite police released video Wednesday showing the dramatic confrontation when they spotted a burglary suspect in the parking lot of a trampoline park near I-30 and 635. In a video posted on YouTube, Mesquite Officer Jolyn Lopez said the investigation is ongoing and an internal affairs investigation is also underway to determine if the officers followed department policy.
MESQUITE, TX
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Body Cam#Grpd
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Salina Post

Missouri officer wounded in shooting released from hospital

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri police officer who was wounded in a shooting that killed two other officers has been released from the hospital. The Joplin Police Department said officer Rick Hirshey, 53, left Freeman Health System in Joplin on Wednesday. Video on KOAM-TV shows hospital personnel lining the hallways and applauding as Hirshey was released.
JOPLIN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Police Release Footage Of Officer-Involved Shooting On Hertel

The Buffalo Police Department has released bodycam footage of the officer-involved shooting of a man on Hertel Avenue. The man, who was allegedly wielding a knife, was shot by two officers. He has been identified as 30-year-old Dominique Thomas. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he is listed in stable but in serious condition. Police say he called for assistance and wanted to be taken to ECMC before the shooting. Officers say he charged at them with the knife, which is why they discharged their weapons. The two officers who fired at Thomas have been named - Phillip Edwards, who has worked for the force since January 2015, and Michael Ramos, who has been with BPD since January 2020. The police who responded to the mental health call did not have access to tasers or BolaWrap. There does not appear to be any mental health worker on the scene, which is something that has been previously discussed in response to mental health calls.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX 61

Investigators release body camera footage of Torrington officer-involved shooting

TORRINGTON, Conn. — The state's Office of the Inspector General is investigating an officer-involved shooting with a Torrington police officer earlier this week. A 53-year-old man called Litchfield County Dispatch on Wednesday afternoon threatening to kill himself, according to officials. Torrington police officers David Kisiel and Jeffrey Buzzi were called to the home on Tioga Street.
TORRINGTON, CT
Oxygen

Sheriff's Office Releases New Mugshot Of Lori Vallow After She's Returned To Jail

A new mugshot released by Idaho authorities shows Lori Vallow after the 48-year-old was returned to jail Thursday. Lori spent 10 months in a mental health facility after a judge ruled she was unfit to stand trial for the murder of her children, but she was booked into the Madison County Jail at 1:04 a.m. Thursday morning after a judge restored the Idaho mom’s competency earlier this week, according to East Idaho News.
MADISON COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy