Marvin Sapp Biopic ‘Never Would Have Made It,’ Headed To TV One This Summer

By Mya Abraham
 1 day ago
This is not a drill— Marvin Sapp ’s life story is being immortalized in film as announced by TV One on Tuesday (April 12).

Former star on The Game and Marvel’s Luke Cage , Chaz Lamar Shepherd will tackle the leading role as the accomplished gospel singer in Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story , and Ambre Anderson from Power Book II: Ghost will portray Sapp’s late wife, MaLinda Prince Sapp. She passed away in 2010 following a battle with cancer. The couple shared three children: Marvin II, Mikaila, and Madisson.

The forthcoming biopic, aptly named after his 2007 hit single, will chronicle Sapp’s upbringing, struggle with alcohol abuse as a teenager, rise as a prominent gospel artist, and him falling in love with his wife. The 55-year-old rose to fame over 30 years ago as a member of Commissioned and is now an author and radio show host, and serves as senior pastor of The Chosen Vessel Cathedral in Dallas, Texas, and pastor emeritus of Lighthouse Full Life Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the church he founded with his late wife.

“It is an honor to tell Marvin Sapp’s life story,” TV One’s Executive Producer Jason Ryan shared in a statement. “His vast contributions to the gospel and American music are undeniable. We know this film will resonate with our viewers.”

Sapp took to Instagram, reflecting on the filming process. “Yesterday something began that was not in my personal vision for my life, however, it was in God’s plan. I’ve been blessed to have an amazing musical career… millions of records sold. I’ve been nominated and or have received every award in this music industry along with crossover success on multiple songs that I’ve written or performed. I’ve founded multiple businesses, churches, and I’m pastoring an incredible church now. Daily I pause and tell God, ‘thank you’ for trusting me with His gifts, and I express my appreciation for the amazing opportunities that He drops in my lap. Some opportunities I’ve accepted, but most I turn away because every good idea isn’t a God idea,” he shared.

“I didn’t seek it. It sought and found me, and for this I’m grateful to Him. #TheMarvinSappStory #NeverWouldHaveMadeIt #TheMovie,” he added.

Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story is slated for release on August 21.

