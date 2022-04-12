ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Former Alabama RB Camar Wheaton transfers to SMU

By Patrick Dowd
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Alabama running back Camar Wheaton has found a new team as he announced on social media on Tuesday that he has committed to SMU. Wheaton previously entered the transfer portal back on Feb. 1. During his true freshman season...

