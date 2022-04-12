Former Alabama RB Camar Wheaton transfers to SMU

Four-star offensive lineman out of Permian (Odessa, Texas) Harris Sewell announced that Clemson is one of the five schools left on his shortlist of where he could be playing football next season. Taking his announcement to Twitter this Wednesday, Sewell will now choose between Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas, and Texas A&M. With the Tigers extending a scholarship offer to Sewell back on November 1st after attending Clemson’s victory over Florida State, Clemson likely made a strong impression on the four-star recruit as they make his top five choices months later. At 6’4, 300-pounds, Sewell is one of the highest-rated interior linemen in the 2023 recruiting class. Sewell is a top-100 recruit in the class, with ESPN ranking him No.65 nationally and 247Sports ranking him No.100, respectively. Sewell would be a welcome addition to the Clemson offensive line that has had its fair share of struggles over the past couple seasons. Super blessed to be in this position. From this point forward I will be focusing on these schools. All glory to the man above! Lamentations 3:25-27 MSG pic.twitter.com/RIOo7Hn0RX — Harris Sewell (@harris_sewell) April 13, 2022 List What we learned from Clemson's spring game

