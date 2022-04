A Caltrain struck and killed someone who was trespassing on the tracks in Menlo Park on Friday morning, an agency spokesman said. The collision was reported at 10:36 a.m. on the tracks between Encinal and Watkins avenues and involved northbound train No. 113 that was headed from San Jose to San Francisco, Caltrain spokesman Dan Lieberman said.

MENLO PARK, CA ・ 26 DAYS AGO