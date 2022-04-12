ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Centennial High School student gets probation and jail time for showing weapon at school

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Pereze Collier was sentenced to 30 months of probation and 180 days incarceration in the Champaign County Correctional Center for the offense of disorderly conduct based on an incident that happened at Centennial High School in September 2021.

According to police, on September 8, 2021, Collier threatened another student with what appeared to be a gun.

The Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Collier was given the opportunity to avoid serving the majority of the jail sentence and was ordered to appear in court Tuesday for a remission hearing to determine if he should serve that jail time. Collier did not appear in court and has not reported to probation since his sentencing on January 11.

Judge Randy Rosenbaum issued a warrant with no bond and ordered that Collier serve the remainder of the jail sentence. The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office will be filing a petition to revoke probation on Wednesday based on his failure to appear. If resentenced, Collier could be sentenced to 1 to 3 years in the Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

WCIA

