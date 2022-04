Two of the most beloved stars on “Yellowstone,” Jefferson White and Cole Hauser play entirely different characters. Fans of the hit Paramount Networks series know Jefferson White as the quirky but lovable ranch hand, Jimmy Hurdstrom. Jimmy is one of the show’s most complex characters and viewers have witnessed his maturation process through four seasons. The “Yellowstone” faithful also know Cole Hauser as the big bad cowboy and Dutton family enforcer Rip Wheeler. He has a take no prisoners mentality and is more than willing to do the Dutton family’s dirty work when called upon. Jimmy and Rip could not be more different as characters but they also share similarities. In a recent podcast appearance, White speaks on both his and Hauser’s character and the process they both go through to bring Jimmy and Rip to life.

CELEBRITIES ・ 29 DAYS AGO