Betty Gilman Harvey passed away March 22, 2022, at Schmitt Woodland Hills in Richland Center. Betty was born May 20, 1931, to Fred and Alice Keyser in Vernon County. Her mother passed away shortly after Betty’s birth and she was raised by her aunt Hattie Glass in Readstown. She married Virgil Gilman in 1949 and they lived nearly their entire married life in Richland Center. After Virgil’s passing, Betty eventually met and married Tommy Harvey of Richland Center.

RICHLAND CENTER, WI ・ 20 DAYS AGO