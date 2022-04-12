ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Star Releases New “Mineral Mountain” Single Featuring Black Thought

By Preezy Brown
 1 day ago
Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli fan the flames of anticipation surrounding Black Star ’s long-awaited sophomore effort, No Fear Of Time with the release of their new single, “Mineral Mountain.”

Featuring The Roots’ Black Thought , “Mineral Mountain” is powered with production by Madlib and finds the triumvirate of emcees volleying mind-bending couplets atop a quirky soundscape. Premiered during the most recent episode of The Midnight Miracle podcast hosted by Bey and Kweli alongside comedian Dave Chappelle, “Mineral Mountain” is available solely on the podcasting platform Luminary until No Fear Of Time is released on May 3.

No Fear Of Time is scheduled to arrive nearly 20 years after Bey and Kweli first announced a sophomore Black Star album in 2005, seven years after the release of their acclaimed 1998 debut, Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star . However, the album received several delays for more than a decade, leaving many fans to question whether a proper follow-up would ever come to fruition. However, when producer Madlib and Now Again Records founder/president Eothen Alapatt confirmed that a new album from Kweli and Bey had been completed and was in the process of being mixed, fans regained hope. Black Star hinted that an album was in the works, but shared its release was contingent on finding a proper platform to house it, a factor which Bey addressed during a conversation with Kweli in 2021.

“It’s not about streaming, that’s not the problem,” Bey explained . “It’s about, you mean to tell me that the source of labor at the center of this experience is supposed to be satisfied and grateful with receiving a portion of a penny for their efforts and labor? Now, whoever else is happy with that, then that’s you. You can take your labor to the market however you see fit, but when it relates to something that I’m doing and that I’ve been doing, I don’t have to ask you niggas [for] permission. I don’t have to get your understanding. And if I’m ambivalent or like, ‘I don’t know, something about it just don’t feel right,’ and I’m searching for a better way to do it, that’s completely my volition. I’m not here to be run by the audience’s expectations because I have my own needs. You have your own needs.”

Check out snippets of “Mineral Mountain” below and subscribe to Luminary to hear the complete version.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Riki P. (@itsrikip_)

