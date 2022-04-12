ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna Opens Up About Relationship With A$AP Rocky And More With ‘Vogue’

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 1 day ago
Early Tuesday morning (April 12), Rihanna broke the internet once again. In a frenzy nearly as epic as her initial pregnancy reveal , the May Vogue cover star shared images from her new maternity shoot, expressing, “our lil fashion killa on da cover of VOGUE!!”

In her candid chat with the fashion publication, Rih got real about the most intimate and private details of her life. First up, her boyfriend and baby daddy, A$AP Rocky. Despite being friends for nearly a decade, the singer-turned-business mogul admitted that getting out of her friend zone is no easy feat.

“I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me, because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in,” she explained. The pair became close during the 2020 lockdown when they embarked on an adventurous road trip from Los Angeles to New York on a tour bus.

“He became my family in that time,” Rih says, reflecting on the days of her grilling barefoot on this “this little janky grill [she] bought from Walmart” while he rocked gas station t-shirts. “I love the simple things but also the grand adventures. There’s no pretentious my-brand-your-brand bullsh*t, it’s just us living. I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side.”

The Bajan star further confirmed that their romance was meant to be after obtaining her mother’s seal of approval.

“My mother has a really good read on people. She observes first and then she’ll move slowly. I guess I’m like that too,” she said. “There are some guys that I’ve dated that she won’t even look at to this day. But she was charmed by him from the jump.” Rih later added, “What I love the most about us? Transparency with everything: how we’re feeling, what our goals are, what our fears and insecurities are. The vulnerability to be able to say what you feel about each other.”

When it comes to their baby, it was neither planned nor unplanned, but that was the least of her concerns. Rih’s biggest worries? Postpartum depression and their child not being a lover of fashion. What excites her the most, though, is being both a teacher and a student. “They’re going to teach me more than I could ever teach them. And I want them to go for it. I want to see who they are in the world, who they become because I’m just here to keep them on the rails—a passenger as much as the driver,” she stated.

