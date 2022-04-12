ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

A&M Hoops Guard Invited to Compete at Portsmouth Invitational Tournament

By Timm Hamm
All Aggies
All Aggies
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uRpSe_0f7I36MD00

The former Aggies guard will compete with other seniors at the prestigious tournament in front of NBA scouts.

The Texas A&M basketball program had its ups and downs in 2022 and ended the season losing to Xavier in the NIT Championship game. But there were a number of players who finished the season strong, helping A&M to 27 wins, the second-most in school history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KGOX4_0f7I36MD00

Tyrece Radford - Aggies Basketball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u2xEh_0f7I36MD00

Javonte Brown - Aggies Basketball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nu7gB_0f7I36MD00

Hassan Diarra - Aggies Basketball

The roster will look a lot different next season , as coach Buzz Williams tries to improve his squad from last season , and no doubt will take advantage of the transfer portal again, just as he did in 2021, to the point of almost turning the entire roster over from the season before.

One player who won't be back is guard Quenton Jackson, who is set to participate in the 68th annual Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, April 13-16, at Churchland High School in Portsmouth, Virginia.

The Portsmouth Invitational is the oldest amateur basketball tournament in the United States and the only postseason camp exclusive to college basketball seniors. Jackson, along with some other standouts from the SEC and all around the country will participate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OH31H_0f7I36MD00

Quenton Jackson - Aggies Basketball

Gregory Fisher, USA Today

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1scpk9_0f7I36MD00

Hassan Diarra - Aggies Basketball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z2pr2_0f7I36MD00

Tyrece Radford - Aggies Basketball

Gregory Fisher, USA Today

Jackson helped lead the Aggies to championship game runs at the Southeastern Conference and National Invitational Tournaments. He led the team offensively, with 14.8 points per game while contributing 3.5 rebounds and a team-high 70 assists.

The Los Angeles native earned All-SEC Second Team honors after averaging 15.2 points per game in SEC play and scored in double figures in 32 games. He had two 31-point performances this season against Central Arkansas and Georgia.

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim and the Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast on your favorite podcast app or on YouTube .

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Comments / 2

Related
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake native Painter chasing NBA referee dream

PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY) – After a college basketball career and then playing professionally, Chesapeake native Chelisa Painter is working to become the seventh full time female referee in the NBA. Painter is in Portsmouth this week to officiate three games at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, a basketball tournament for college seniors hoping to catch the […]
CHESAPEAKE, VA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Umude plays key role in first game of Portsmouth Invitational

On Wednesday, JD Notae began his stay at the Portsmouth Invitational, a week-long tournament that features 64 of college basketball’s top seniors and gives them the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of NBA and International Scouts, and he proved why he is one of the best guards in the country by scoring 16 and grabbing nine rebounds. Thursday, it was Stanley Umude’s turn to shine. Umude, who competes for Mike Duman Auto Sales alongside Isaiah Whaley of UConn, Fabian White of Houston, and Alex Barcello of BYU, among others, helped his squad secure the 81-77 double-overtime win over Portsmouth Partnership by hitting two free throws near the end of the game. Umude finished the game with 11 points and six rebounds, being one of four players to reach double digits in the game. The second game of Umude’s week will take place Friday at 6 p.m. CT against Sales Systems, Ltd., which is headlined by Josh Carlton of Houston. For more information on the Portsmouth Invitational, including schedules, results, and broadcast information, visit PortsmouthInvitational.com. RelatedNotae, Umude invited to compete in Portsmouth Invitational
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia College Basketball
City
Radford, VA
Local
Virginia Basketball
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
City
Portsmouth, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
KTSM

UTEP Softball Falls to Southern Miss Friday Afternoon

HATTIESBURG – The UTEP softball team (12-25, 2-12 Conference USA) fell to Southern Miss (25-16, 5-9 C-USA) 5-3 in game two of the series Friday afternoon at the Southern Miss Softball Complex. The Golden Eagles were first on the board, 2-0, in the bottom of the first as Hannah Borden homered to left field plating Alyssa […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
KATC News

Lafayette Baseball Defeats Southside, 2-1

------------------------------------------------------------ Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere. To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE . Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buzz Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Tournament#Texas A M Basketball#Nba#Aggies Guard#Texas A M#Nit Championship#Churchland High School#Sec
All Aggies

All Aggies

College Station, TX
1K+
Followers
666
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Texas A&M athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tamu

Comments / 0

Community Policy