A&M Hoops Guard Invited to Compete at Portsmouth Invitational Tournament

The former Aggies guard will compete with other seniors at the prestigious tournament in front of NBA scouts.

The Texas A&M basketball program had its ups and downs in 2022 and ended the season losing to Xavier in the NIT Championship game. But there were a number of players who finished the season strong, helping A&M to 27 wins, the second-most in school history.

The roster will look a lot different next season , as coach Buzz Williams tries to improve his squad from last season , and no doubt will take advantage of the transfer portal again, just as he did in 2021, to the point of almost turning the entire roster over from the season before.

One player who won't be back is guard Quenton Jackson, who is set to participate in the 68th annual Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, April 13-16, at Churchland High School in Portsmouth, Virginia.



The Portsmouth Invitational is the oldest amateur basketball tournament in the United States and the only postseason camp exclusive to college basketball seniors. Jackson, along with some other standouts from the SEC and all around the country will participate.

Jackson helped lead the Aggies to championship game runs at the Southeastern Conference and National Invitational Tournaments. He led the team offensively, with 14.8 points per game while contributing 3.5 rebounds and a team-high 70 assists.



The Los Angeles native earned All-SEC Second Team honors after averaging 15.2 points per game in SEC play and scored in double figures in 32 games. He had two 31-point performances this season against Central Arkansas and Georgia.

