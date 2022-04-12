Dallas Animal Services say shelter is full, these dogs need to be fostered

Dallas Animal Services said there is no more space in their shelter, and they need people to foster and adopt medium and large dogs.

The shelter is currently caring for more than 375 dogs and expects to take in hundreds more this week.

Describing the situation as a "crisis," the shelter has run out of kennel space for medium and large dogs, and may have to euthanize animals for space.

Foster applications can be submitted in an online application. The online process takes a few days, so DAS is urging people to come in person to their location on Westmoreland Road or to the adoption center at PetSmart on North Coit Road.

All Dallas Animal Service pets are free to adopt and come spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and with a voucher for a free veterinary visit.

The agency adds that fostering can help you get familiar with a dog before adopting. DAS can provide supplies like crates, food, and bowls for people fostering.

Meet Velasco at the Dallas Animal Shelter Photo credit Dallas Animal Services

Meet Lily at the Dallas Animal Shelter Photo credit Dallas Animal Services

Meet Ruby at the Dallas Animal Shelter Photo credit Dallas Animal Services

Meet Violet at the Dallas Animal Shelter Photo credit Dallas Animal Services

Meet Lisa at the Dallas Animal Shelter Photo credit Dallas Animal Services

