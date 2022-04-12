ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun, GA

Helicopter crashes in Calhoun

fox5atlanta.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSKYFOX 5 flew over the scene...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDIO-TV

At least 5 injured after helicopter crash in national forest

AZUSA, Calif. (AP) - At least five people were injured Saturday afternoon after an an Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department helicopter crashed in the Angeles National Forest near Azusa, the LA County Fire Department said. All five passengers were being airlifted to Pomona Valley Medical Center, Sheriff Alex Villanueva told...
AZUSA, CA
NBC Connecticut

Six People Injured After Helicopter Crashes in Southern California

Crew Chief Released From Hospital After LASD Chopper Crash. Only one crew member out of the six occupants on board an LA County Sheriff's Department helicopter when it crashed remains hospitalized Sunday, according to Mike Leum, veteran of the Sheriff’s Department search and rescue team. Sgt. Kamal Ahmad, the...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
City
Calhoun, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Calhoun, GA
Crime & Safety
KTVZ

Authorities investigate crash of LA sheriff’s helicopter

ASUZA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the crash of a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department rescue helicopter that left six people injured in mountains northeast of downtown LA. The department’s Air Rescue 5 helicopter crashed shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday while responding to a vehicle that rolled over on a winding road in Angeles National Forest. Sheriff Alex Villanueva says all six people on board were airlifted to a hospital with a variety of injuries including broken bones. Photos from the scene showed the damaged Super Puma helicopter on its side along a cliffside roadway in Azusa Canyon near the San Gabriel Dam.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Greyhound Says Bus Found Apparently Abandoned On I-80 Near Donner Lake Was Stuck Due to Tire Chain Issue

DONNER LAKE (CBS13) – A Greyhound bus that appeared abandoned shut down westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra for a time Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division posted about the strange find as snow started to blanket the high country. Tagging Greyhound in the post, CHP wrote “want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake? Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!” Officers later located the driver, and Greyhound has since released a statement that claims the bus got stuck due to the inclement weather and a tire chain issue. “Due to safety concerns, the passengers and driver were transferred to a passing schedule, returning to the original bus after speaking with highway patrol. Once repaired, the bus was then transferred to Reno,” Greyhound said in a statement. Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 as of Friday morning.    
TRUCKEE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy