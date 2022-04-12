ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

In Rio, rescue dogs watch out for their rescuers

By MARIO LOBAO
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VGHiJ_0f7I1jZb00
Brazil Rescue Dogs Police Cpl. Cristiano de Oliveira offers a hand to police dog "Corporal Oliveira," at the 17 Military Police Battalion's station, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Oliveira is one of two rescue dogs that have turned into local mascots and budding online influencers after joining their rescuers' ranks. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) (Silvia Izquierdo)

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — In Rio de Janeiro, two rescue dogs have turned local mascots and budding online influencers after joining their rescuers' ranks, wooing their growing audience, one bark at a time.

Corporal Oliveira, a dog with short brown hair thought to be around four years old, turned up one morning in 2019 at a police station on Rio's Governador Island, injured and weak.

“I gave him food, water. It took a while for him to get used to me,” said Cpl. Cristiano Oliveira, the officer who took the dog under his wing and later gave him his name. But within a few days, Corporal Oliveira – the furry animal – started following his new master around the precinct. Oliveira has since joined another precinct, but the dog never left.

Corporal Oliveira has his own Instagram profile with more than 45,000 fervent followers, always hungry for more photos and videos of their mascot in his trademark police uniform, standing on top of police armoured vehicles, motorcycles or sticking his little head out of a regular patrol car's window. He even has a miniature toy firearm attached to his uniform.

A dozen miles from there, in the leafy and leftist neighborhood of Laranjeiras, another rescue dog has turned mascot.

Caramello – a name inspired by the colour of his fur – has been residing at the fire brigade that found him injured across the iconic Sugarloaf mountain ever since he was rescued nearly a year ago. During that time, the 11-year-old dog has amassed some 27,000 followers.

Older, and slightly less adventurous then Corporal Oliveira, Caramello's online efforts have focused on drawing attention to a wide range of good causes and campaigns.

He has used his newly found clout to promote awareness around cancer, or to encourage donations for victims of natural disasters such as the recent deadly landslides in Petropolis. He's also helped other rescue dogs or cats find new homes.

“Caremello is a real digital influencer,” said Maj. Fabio Contreiras, from the Catete Fire Brigade, one of Rio de Janeiro’s oldest.

But with fame, comes burden. And the dogs' fans are demanding.

“Sometimes I have too much work. I go a week without posting and people complain: ‘Where is (Corporal) Oliveira? Has he gone missing?’,” jokes Oliveira, the police officer in charge of the dog’s social media. He can get more than 200 messages in one day. Sometimes, he just has to tell them: “He’s on holiday!”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Animal rescue finds dead dogs in garbage bags along North Osage Drive, rescues injured dogs

TULSA, Okla. — Members of a local animal rescue organization found dead dogs discarded in trash bags along the side of the road earlier this week. Two women who work with Mercy Sakes 2nd Chances Animal Rescue tell FOX23 News they were leaving out food for strays on Sunday in the vicinity of W. 46th Street North and W. 56th Street North on North Osage Drive when they found the dead animals along the side of the road.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Dog#Rio De Janeiro#Fur#Rescuers#Ap
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Witness tells of harrowing moment he SURFED with 'decomposed body with dark hair' before it washed up on one of Sydney's most popular beaches and wild theories emerge about her identity

A local has relived the horrifying moment he unknowingly surfed alongside the rotting remains of a woman's decomposed body drifting in the sea off a popular Sydney beach. Police were called to the northern end of Bronte Beach in the city's east around 5.45am on Wednesday after a call from a member of the public who found the body.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Heartbreaking tributes pour in for 23-year-old footballer who drowned acting out dare in Queensland

A 23-year-old man drowned while acting out a dare at a Queensland golf club on Sunday night, his grieving family said in a tribute.Nicholas Hunter drowned while he was on his way back from swimming to a water fountain at Emerald Lakes Golf Club on the Gold Coast, according to reports.Hunter’s father, Graeme Hunter, wrote in a touching social media tribute: “Nicholas shone a bright light in his brief time with us and is now shining his light on his mother and brother to try and guide us through this mess.”“This has rocked our small but tight family to the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wdhn.com

Animal shelter director rescues dog from floodwaters

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan animal shelter director is being praised for his heroic efforts Friday evening. Friday storms brought tons of rain to many areas in Dothan that were near drainage creeks. During the rainy hours, the Dothan police department received a call about a dog in...
DOTHAN, AL
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Dog takes on ice shoves

By the time police in Georgia spotted Martinez on St. Patrick’s Day, he’d eluded authorities across the country for nine days. The Wakker Cheese operations manager was born in Ukraine. Updated: 1 hour ago. In trials, children received 1/4 of an adult dose. Updated: 1 hours ago. Casper...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cat rescuers in Dunstable take out garage bricks to save feline

Fire fighters have told how they had remove brickwork from a garage to rescue a cat stuck between two walls. Monty the cat's head was "was badly pinned" when he fell between the walls of his Dunstable home on Tuesday, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue said.
ANIMALS
CBS Pittsburgh

3 Dogs Rescued From Abandoned House In Knoxville

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Officers rescued three dogs from a house in Knoxville Thursday. Officers received several calls from neighbors saying they saw the dogs out on the roof of an abandoned home on Charles Street. Investigators said one of the upstairs windows was broken and that’s how the dogs were running in and out. (Photo: KDKA) What officers found inside shocked them, and they said the dogs were in danger. They believe the dogs were alone for at least three weeks. “The conditions inside were horrendous,” said officer Christine Luffey. Humane Animal Rescue is now caring for the dogs. They’ll be placed up for adoption once their owner officially surrenders them.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
86K+
Followers
97K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy