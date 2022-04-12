YouTube outage hits users across U.S.

Alphabet, the company that operates Google and YouTube’s various sites, is experiencing outages throughout the U.S. Tuesday afternoon.

YouTubeTV, the company’s live television streaming service, is out for many users as well.

While service hasn’t completely shut down, you may experience a range of impacts, from videos not loading, to not being able to log out or switch accounts.

According to downdetector.com, the headaches started this afternoon and persisted through the early evening.

YouTube’s support team tweeted that the company is working on a fix.

A post on the company’s site went into additional detail: