Hawaii State

Couple in Hawaii drop restraining order against actor Ezra Miller

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Hawaii couple have dropped their petition for a temporary restraining order against actor Ezra Miller, known for playing "The Flash" in "Justice League" films. According to...

‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Ceaser Violated a Restraining Order By Holding Press Conference?

Ceaser’s fallout with his daughter has been a controversial topic. “Black Ink Crew” star Ceaser isn’t on the best terms with his daughter Cheyenne. Things began to spiral between them after Ceaser met his current girlfriend Suzette. Ceaser’s romance moved pretty fast. And they bought a house together in Atlanta. Cheyenne moved in. Since Suzette’s children also live in the house, tension began. And Cheyenne was feeling like Ceaser was being a better father to his girlfriend’s children. So Ceaser and Cheyenne started to have issues. Plus, Cheyenne’s relationship with Suzette also began to unravel. But according to Cheyenne, one evening was the last straw for her relationship with Ceaser.
Britney Spears announces she is pregnant

Britney Spears says she is pregnant with her third child. In a post on Instagram, the pop star said she took a pregnancy test after noticing changes in her body upon returning from a trip to Hawaii. The test apparently came back positive because Spears said, "I am having a...
