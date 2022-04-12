ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

North Carolina School Resource Officer Credited For Saving Choking Student

By Sarah Tate
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

Choking on a piece of food can be a scary situation . Fortunately for one young girl outside Charlotte, she was around someone who knew just what to do.

A school resource officer at North Iredell Middle School is being hailed as a hero and credited for saving the life of a student who was choking, WCNC reports.

When Deputy Alan Josey saw that one of the students at his school was choking on a piece of candy, he wasted no time in reacting, quickly jumping into action using training from his time as a Combat Medic. He successfully performed the Heimlich maneuver on the girl, who officials say is expected to be OK.

"Deputy Josey's quick actions certainly abated a tragedy and allowed a young girl the opportunity to return home to her family," the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "We are beyond fortunate that Deputy Josey chose a career in law enforcement after serving eight years in the United States Army Reserve as a Combat Medic."

Video of the Thursday (April 7) morning incident was captured on security footage , showing at least one other student, identified by the school as Jayden , trying to help the girl before Josey stepped in.

