North Little Rock, AR

North Little Rock police investigating homicide on Highway 165

By Brandon Ringo
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35qzBZ_0f7I0Bio00

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in North Little Rock are investigating a death in the southwest part of the city Tuesday afternoon.

According to the North Little Rock Police Department, a call came in just after 3:30 p.m., and when officer arrived to the the scene at a property in the 5400 block of Highway 165 they found one person dead.

Investigators noted that the incident appeared to be a domestic disturbance.

Officers are currently on the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information regarding this situation, please contact the North Little Rock Police Department at 501-758-1234.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

