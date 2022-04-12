Bay Area transit systems boost police presence in wake of NYC shooting

In the wake of a New York City subway shooting Tuesday morning, multiple Bay Area public transportation systems have increased their security measures, boosting police presence.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority and Bay Area Rapid Transit announced that they are ramping up patrols to ensure the public not only is safe, but also feels safe while on board.

VTA is increasing transit patrol visibility on the light rail system, abroad trains and at light rail stations throughout Santa Clara County. Although there have been no specific threats to the VTA system, the Sheriff's Office Transit Patrol is taking important precautionary steps, the district explained in a press release.

BART officials joined VTA's sentiment, explaining that there is no credible threat here in the Bay Area, but the transportation system is boosting police patrols.

"What we did this morning, is we increased our presence in our system, so every man and woman who's wearing a BART police uniform is out in the system this morning," BART police chief Ed Alvarez said. "We'll continue to do that. This is in addition to what we do on a day-to-day basis."

He added that there are over 4,000 working cameras in BART that are used as investigative tools that have "helped solve a lot of crimes."

VTA passengers may also see Santa Clara County Sheriff bomb detection dogs while riding and are asked to keep their distance.

At least 10 people were shot and six others injured in Brooklyn on Tuesday when a gunman in a gas mask filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and opened fire.

The shooter is still at large and described as dangerous. The attack is not being investigated as terrorism, but Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said she isn't ruling anything out.

LISTEN to KCBS Radio

FAVORITE KCBS Radio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram