ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

1 dead, 2 pulled from rubble following partial building collapse on West Side

By Meghan Dwyer, Dana Rebik
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E1Zpq_0f7I02rW00

CHICAGO — One man is dead and two people are hospitalized following a partial building collapse on Chicago’s West Side.

According to Chicago Fire spokesperson Larry Langford, the adult male, believed to be 53, was pulled from under the heavy debris in the 3400 block of W. Jackson in East Garfield Park. He was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Stroger Hospital.

Firefighters also pulled two men from the rubble. Paramedics rushed the injured males, aged 68 and 32, to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious-to-critical condition.

A firefighter was also injured.

Langford added that a facade from the top of the building fell onto the porch, likely causing the collapse.

Bystanders who spoke with WGN News, all three adults were sitting on the porch at the time of the collapse.

“[Firefighters] brought two guys out on a stretcher, and they put them in the ambulance, but they were still working on a third person to try and get him up from under the rubble,” neighbor Cassandra Stewart said. “He was under the bricks, and from what I heard, the only thing you could see was his face. All the rest of his body was covered with bricks.”

Stewart adds that the building caught fire just last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21AoFN_0f7I02rW00
After a partial building collapse in Chica go’s East Garfield Park neighborhood, multiple emergency crews arrive on the scene.

According to city inspection records, Chicago officials have previously cited the property for eight building code violations. In 2015, a citation indicted that the building owner, Katie Mae Simmons, failed to maintain the exterior walls of the building, which an inspector said could cause rain to enter and result in rotting boards.

Most recently, the building was in foreclosure in 2018 but the case was later dismissed. Katie Mae Simmons filed for bankruptcy just weeks ago.

The case is still pending.

Tuesday’s event left nearby residents shaken and worried about the condition of homes neighboring the block.

“I’m worried now,” resident Shevonnie Williams said. “Look at the building next door. It’s about to rain and it might collapse.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Death investigation underway at Wilson Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Heavy police and Fire & EMS presence has been reported at the Wilson Apartments on 8th Avenue. Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton confirms there has been one death at the apartments. Details are limited at this time, Newton confirms a death investigation is underway. Columbus Police Sgt. Aaron Evrard says […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Multiple warrants issued for second suspect in Staunton Drive shooting

UPDATE, 4/13/22 9:30 p.m.: Columbus Police have confirmed that Eurica Turpin is the sister of Ceonna Turpin. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police issued multiple new warrants in connection to the shooting of 17-year-old Markayla Marshall on March 31, 2022. These warrants, for one count of Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault, are issued […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Manhunt underway after Georgia coroner finds family dead

Saturday, someone walked into the Lock Stock and Barrel shooting range in Granville, about 50 miles outside of Atlanta, and gunned down owners 75-year-old Richard Hawk and his wife and their 17-year-old grandson Luke. The local coroner made the gruesome discovery that the shooting victims were his parents and his son.
COLUMBUS, GA
KPLC TV

‘GOOD SAMARITANS’: Two men pull driver from partially submerged car in Black Bayou

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Two men are being recognized as good samaritans by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for saving a man from potentially drowning on Saturday night. Dispatchers got the call just after 8 p.m. to an area along Mira Myrtis Road near Noah Tyson Park. According to CPSO, the men waded into the bayou to save a driver whose car was halfway underwater.
CADDO PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
The Flint Journal

1 dead, 2 stable after being pulled from Michigan river

DETROIT – A woman is dead, and two other people are in stable condition after being pulled from the Detroit River early Friday, March 18, WXYZ Detroit reports. Around 3:45 a.m., first responders were called to the scene near Alfred Brush Ford Park in Jefferson-Chalmers Business District, the report said.
DETROIT, MI
WESH

Garage partially collapses in Winter Park fire

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Fire crews responded to a structure fire in Winter Park that caused significant damage to a garage, including partial roof collapse. Orange County and Winter Park fire crews responded to a fire at 687 Harold Avenue just before noon, where a trash fire extended into a detached garage. Firefighters worked to knock down the fire and had it extinguished by 12:30 p.m.
WINTER PARK, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Langford
CBS Chicago

Little girl found abandoned in alley after apparently being dropped off from stolen SUV

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A sport-utility vehicle was stolen in the with a child inside Wednesday night, and the little girl was abandoned in an alley near Union Station. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the girl – believed to be 3 years old – was reunited with her parents at Lurie Children's Hospital late Wednesday. You can only imagine how scary the ride with a stranger must have been for the child, who was inside the car when it was stolen at Roosevelt Road and Clinton Street. CBS 2 was there when Chicago Police officers carried the child away as...
CHICAGO, IL
WSYX ABC6

Ceiling partially collapses at Spaghetti Warehouse restaurant in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Spaghetti Warehouse in downtown Columbus will be closed after its ceiling collapsed Thursday morning. According to officials, crews responded to Spaghetti Warehouse located at 397 West Broad Street just before 11 a.m. Chief Martin of Columbus Fire said the main support to the building collapsed...
COLUMBUS, OH
UPI News

Surreal footage shows truck's encounter with an EF2 tornado

A young truck driver in Elgin, Texas, accidentally was treated to the ride of his life after he drove directly through the funnel of a damaging EF2 tornado on Monday. Just before crossing the road, the tornado destroyed a mobile home, injuring one and sending debris and dust from the house up into the air and across the highway. As the twister churned toward the highway, little was in its path other than a lone red truck and its driver.
HATTIESBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Side#Rubble#Building Code#Foreclosure#Accident#Chicago Fire#Mt Sinai Hospital#Wgn News
CBS LA

Coroner says deceased firefighter had meth in system

Officials announced that Jonathan Flagler, a Los Angeles County firefighter who died in a house fire earlier this year, not only suffered a heart attack prior to his death but also discovered methamphetamine in his system. He also tested positive for COVID-19. "Fire Fighter Flagler's sacrifice and memory will not be forgotten," County fire said in a statement. "He remains a respected fallen hero of our Fire Department and County family."Flagler died while battling a house fire in Ranchos Palos Verdes in the 30700 block of Tarapaca Road earlier this year on Jan. 6. "The smoke and the fire overcame (the firefighter)," interim...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WRBL News 3

Police: Armed robbery at Advance Auto Parts in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police confirm an armed robbery at Advance Auto Parts on Veterans Pkwy. They confirm the incident happened during the evening of Apr. 12 in the 6400 block of Veterans Pkwy. Columbus Police say the suspect has not yet been caught. Stay with News 3 as we work to gather more […]
COLUMBUS, GA
CBS LA

Co-owner of shoe store shuts doors permanently after young girl shot

As police work to extradite 20-year-old Marqel Cockrell back to San Bernardino County, where he's accused of shooting a 9-year-old girl named Ava inside the Mall of Victor Valley Tuesday night, his business partner was expressing her heartfelt sorrow over what happened to the little girl. RELATED: Shoe store owner Marqel Cockrell allegedly opened fire on shoplifters, instead hit 9-year-old girl at Victorville mallYoung Ava, who suffered three gunshot wound to the arm, was able to keep a smile on her face during the ambulance ride to the hospital. Amairani Sanchez, who co-owns the shoe store Sole Addicts with Cockrell, admitted that...
VICTORVILLE, CA
Channel 3000

Boston parking garage under construction partially collapses

BOSTON (AP) — Officials say several floors of a downtown Boston parking garage that was under construction have collapsed. Officials did not immediately confirm whether there were any injuries from Saturday evening’s collapse. Crews told WCVB-TV that the Haymarket-area garage came down after a crane on the top...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Houses, buildings destroyed after deadly tornadoes tear through New Orleans area: "It pulled the roof off"

At least two tornadoes tore through parts of New Orleans and the surrounding area Tuesday night. Officials said that at least two people were killed and several were injured. The town of Arabi, just east of New Orleans, was hit especially hard with homes knocked off their foundations and debris scattered far and wide. James Dickerson told CBS News he was sheltering with his toddler when the tornado touched down.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WRBL News 3

Man gets 2 years for dozens of golf cart thefts in multiple states

FARGO, N.D. (AP) – A Florida man linked to dozens of motorized cart thefts in North Dakota and several other states has been sentenced to two years in federal prison. The FBI began investigating Nathan Rodney Nelson in July 2019 after the Cass County Sheriff’s Office in Fargo, North Dakota, asked for help in solving […]
FARGO, ND
CBS LA

One killed in South L.A. shooting; Shooter at large

Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene of a fatal shooting in South Los Angeles Wednesday evening. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the AutZone on West Florence Avenue. When first responders arrived to the scene one person required transport to a nearby hospital, where they later died. Authorities were still looking for the suspect, who was described as a Black adult male driving a black sedan. They also have not recovered the firearm used in the incident.The victim's name was withheld pending notification of next of kin. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy