The 2022 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge now has more range. It makes this a viable BEV competitor in a green vehicle market begging for a true luxury crossover. The Volvo XC60 we tested this week doesn't have a model name, but a naming paragraph. As far as we can tell, its full name is the XC60 T8 Recharge AWD Inscription Extended Range. You might as well just use the VIN. The great news is that the name is worth remembering. This is hands-down one of the best vehicles in the American market today, and easily the best green luxury crossover. Those considering a Tesla Model Y should take note of this excellent alternative. For the remainder of our review, please allow us to call the vehicle we are reviewing the XC60 T8 Recharge.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO