Dozens of Metro’s 7000-series train cars sit in the West Falls Church yard. Metro delivered two major news items Thursday that rail riders won’t want to hear. The transit agency says it has no quick fix for the beleaguered 7000-series trains. They’ve been out of service since an October derailment and that has meant reduced service across the system for five months — that’s expected to continue through summer. It has also proposed a plan to gradually bring the trains back with daily inspections paired with ongoing in-track monitoring.

TRAFFIC ・ 22 DAYS AGO