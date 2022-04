Bold design and technological elements make the BMW iX one of the most engaging electric SUVs to enter the market. You’ll see massive grille panels on the front, thin headlights, a shakeup to the BMW styling, and an aggressive stance. The iX rides silently along the road with the electric luxury qualities you desire from this industry-leading company. There’s just something a little different about this BMW compared to other luxury SUVs in the brand’s lineup.

