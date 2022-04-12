ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Arcade Fire tease next single ‘Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)’

By Erica Campbell
NME
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleArcade Fire have teased the next single, from their forthcoming sixth album ‘WE’. Watch the video clip below. In a reel shared on the Canadian band’s Instagram page, Win Butler plays their yet to be released album, ‘WE’ on vinyl. As the record spins,...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

The Week

Listen to Pink Floyd's Ukraine charity single 'Hey Hey Rise Up,' the band's 1st new music since 1994

Pink Floyd on Friday released a new single, "Hey Hey Rise Up," featuring vocals by Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk and guitar solos by David Gilmour. Drummer Nick Mason, bass player Guy Pratt, and keyboardist Nitin Sawhney also perform on the song, Pink Floyd's first new music since 1994's Division Bell. (Roger Waters, who split from the band in 1985, did not participate.)
WORLD
NME

Rare Paul McCartney demo on cassette tape is set to fetch £10,000

A rare Paul McCartney demo on cassette tape is set to be auctioned off for £10,000. The track which runs for four minutes and two seconds, is a demo version of the former Beatle‘s song ‘Attention’, which featured on Ringo Starr‘s 1981 album ‘Stop And Smell The Roses’.
MUSIC
NME

Arcade Fire unveil details of new album ‘WE’ and share expansive new single ‘The Lightning, I, II’

Arcade Fire have today (March 17) unveiled details of their new album ‘WE’ and shared new single ‘The Lightning, I, II’ – check it out below. The band’s sixth studio album will arrive on May 6 via Columbia Records and has been produced with long-term Radiohead collaborator, Nigel Godrich along with the band’s Win Butler and Régine Chassagne.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

The One Song That John Lennon Would’ve Given His ‘Eyetooth’ To Write

There’s one specific track, a disco track, that John Lennon once said he would’ve given his “eyetooth” to write. It’s fascinating that Lennon would’ve wanted to write a disco track, considering the Beatles ventured into a lot of different subgenres of music, but not really ever disco. However, it’s not shocking that Lennon would’ve wanted to write the earliest disco hit of the disco era…
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
NME

Ozzy Osbourne confirms his new album is finished

Ozzy Osbourne has confirmed he’s finished work on his new album. Sharing a photo on social media, Osbourne said “I’m so happy to let everyone know that I finished my new album this week and delivered it to my label Epic Records.”. “I’ll be sharing all the...
MUSIC
NME

Camila Cabello – ‘Familia’ review: pin-sharp satire and “emo” anguish galore

It feels fitting that Camila Cabello has named her third album after the Spanish word for “family”. As she signposted with two ingratiating singles – the Latin pop banger ‘Don’t Go Yet’ and ‘Bam Bam’, a salsa-flecked duet with Ed Sheeran – the Havana-born, Miami-raised singer has really leaned into her Cuban-Mexican roots. Two songs on the album including ‘Celia’, which features her eight-year-old cousin Caro on backing vocals, are sung entirely in Spanish. ‘No Doubt’ and ‘La Buena Vida’, meanwhile, shadow their anguished English lyrics with balmy Latin rhythms.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Viola Davis Recalls Hearing That Black Actors Thought She Wasn’t Pretty Enough for ‘How to Get Away With Murder’

In her upcoming memoir, Viola Davis reveals that after she was cast in How to Get Away With Murder, she faced scrutiny over her beauty and looks from fellow Black actors due to her being darker-skinned. The experience is chronicled in a lengthy New York Times profile, which sees the Oscar-, Tony- and SAG Award-winning actress addressing racism and colorism throughout her career — everywhere from Juilliard to Broadway’s stages to TV — in both new interviews and Finding Me: A Memoir, out April 26 from HarperOne, in partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer...
MOVIES
NME

Watch Rammstein’s video for huge new song ‘Zick Zack’

Rammstein have shared a second preview of forthcoming album ‘Zeit’ – watch the video for the huge ‘Zick Zack’ below. The band’s new album is set to land on April 29, and was previewed last month with its title track. The new record follows 2019’s ‘Untitled’.
MUSIC
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Bridget May Be About to Get the Ultimate Revenge for a Long-Ago Betrayal

There’s nothing quite like a little mother/daughter rivalry. In a classic case of misdirection, Bold & Beautiful has had us focused on their big twist for so long, the show managed to surprise us from an entirely different direction when they brought Bridget back to Los Angeles! And the surprise, it turns out, is even bigger than we had thought, because it looks like Ashley Jones didn’t just step in for a quick visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

Jack White suggests that The Rolling Stones copied The Beatles

Jack White has suggested that The Rolling Stones copied The Beatles in a new interview. Speaking to MOJO, White praised frontman Mick Jagger saying that he was “smart” and was always “feeing whatever the hippest thing was” in the 1960s, including, he went on, “copying” The Beatles – their biggest rivals of the day.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Arcade Fire – “The Lightning I, II”

Last week, Arcade Fire began to cryptically announce a comeback via mysterious web ads and postcards sent to fans. They followed that up with the announcement of a new single, “The Lightning I, II,” which they debuted live at New Orleans’ Toulouse Theatre this week. Now, the studio version and music video of “The Lightning I,II” is here, and Arcade Fire have announced a brand-new album, WE, scheduled for release in May. WE follows up Arcade Fire’s 2017’s album Everything Now.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

