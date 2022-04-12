ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Utility watchdog talks PG&E wildfire settlement

By Sonseeahray Tonsall
 3 days ago

(KTXL) — Pacific Gas and Electric Company CEO Patti Poppe spoke this week about the utility’s latest settlement in two major wildfires caused by PG&E’s procedures and equipment.

Watchdog groups are offering perspective on the deal that keeps PG&E from facing criminal prosecutions in 2019’s Kincade Fire and last year’s Dixie Fire.

Mark Toney, executive director of The Utility Reform Network, spoke with Sonseeahray Tonsall about the settlement.

FOX40

FOX40

