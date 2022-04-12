Utility watchdog talks PG&E wildfire settlement

(KTXL) — Pacific Gas and Electric Company CEO Patti Poppe spoke this week about the utility’s latest settlement in two major wildfires caused by PG&E’s procedures and equipment.

Watchdog groups are offering perspective on the deal that keeps PG&E from facing criminal prosecutions in 2019’s Kincade Fire and last year’s Dixie Fire.

Mark Toney, executive director of The Utility Reform Network, spoke with Sonseeahray Tonsall about the settlement.

