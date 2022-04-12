ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Impending Megathrust Earthquake Will Destroy Vancouver’s Water Systems

By Coleman Molnar
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSome doom and gloom out of the West Coast today: that megathrust earthquake, the one that experts have been warning will hit Vancouver Island and B.C.’s coastal mainland cities at some point in the coming decades, could leave the region even more FUBAR than originally expected. The underground...

CBS LA

Small Earthquake Strikes In The Water Off Malibu

MALIBU (CBSLA) — A light earthquake rattled in the Pacific Ocean just off Malibu Monday morning. The quake occurred more than eight miles south-southeast from Malibu, in the ocean, at a depth of about 6 miles at 9:02 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. According to expert Dr. Lucy Jones, earthquakes in this area are common — Monday’s quake occurred close to the site a magnitude-5.0 in 1989 and a 5.2 that occurred during the 1979 Rose Bowl game. Little earthquake offshore of Malibu this morning. Close to the 1979 M5.2 that happened during the Rose Bowl game, and to a M5.0 in 1989. We often see small quakes in this area. https://t.co/T4tkQBDwQk — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) March 21, 2022 Most “Did You Feel It?” responses to the USGS appear to be coming in from Malibu and Santa Monica, but a number of people in West Los Angeles report having felt the earthquake as well.
MALIBU, CA
The Independent

Earthquakes recorded near Alaska volcano dormant 800 years

Hundreds of small earthquakes have been reported near a volcano in southeast Alaska believed to have been dormant for at least 800 years.The cause of the quakes under Mount Edgecumbe, a volcano near Sitka that resembles Mount Fuji in Japan, are not known. However, they may not be an indication of volcanic activity, said Dave Schneider, a research geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey at the Alaska Volcano Observatory in Anchorage.Mount Edgecumbe is a 3,200-foot (976-meter) stratovolcano located on Kruzof Island, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Sitka. The volcano is part of a larger underwater volcanic field...
ENVIRONMENT
Simplemost

Is Bottled Water Really That Different From Tap?

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. About Newsy: Newsy is the nation’s only free 24/7 national news network. You can...
FRANCE
Telegraph

‘Annihilation by pollution’: Peru’s toxic gold mines

You smell La Rinconada before you see it. The final approach to this gold mining town is along a road bordered on both sides by decades of accumulated waste and rubbish. Only a colony of vultures and seagulls are unfazed by the stench. The town – perched 5,285 metres above...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Lightning-sparked forest fires set to increase in North America

Ninety per cent of forest fires in the boreal forests of northern Canada and Alaska are triggered by lightning with research showing weather conditions play a huge role in determining which strikes are fire-starters. As the climate warms, these weather conditions are expected to become more prevalent, significantly increasing the ignition efficiency of lightning strikes.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Deforestation drives climate change that harms remaining forest

In a paper published today in Nature Communications, a team led by scientists from the University of California, Irvine, using climate models and satellite data, reveal for the first time how protecting tropical forests can yield climate benefits that enhance carbon storage in nearby areas. Many climate scientists use computer...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Groundwater level threatens to fall in Germany due to climate change

Climate change directly affects groundwater resources. Groundwater levels in Germany threaten to fall in the next decades. This is the result of a study made by Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) and the Federal Institute for Geosciences and Natural Resources (BGR). It is now published in Nature Communications. The experts...
ENVIRONMENT
DOPE Quick Reads

Understanding the Collaborative Effort of World Water Day

Blue and white desk globe on green grassGuillaume de Germain/Unsplash. World Water Day is a collaborative effort to highlight the impact of access to clean water, a valuable resource needed to support sanitation systems, farming, and ecosystems. World Water Day is celebrated annually on March 22 to highlight the 2 billion individuals globally who do not have access to safe water.
Ohio Capital Journal

Tiny micro-plastics huge environmental problem for rivers, ocean, researchers say

If the plastic food container that contained your lunch today winds up in a river, a local creek, or the Atlantic Ocean, 60 years from now people could find it, reasonably intact. The rest of the container will have degraded into micro-plastics — teeny particles that are visible only under a microscope. Fish or shrimp […] The post Tiny micro-plastics huge environmental problem for rivers, ocean, researchers say appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
COLUMBUS, OH
natureworldnews.com

Making Sand Is the Solution To Reduce Waste According To Study

Sand is the most utilized natural resource on the globe, second only to water. Its extraction from oceans, rivers, beaches, and quarries, on the other hand, influences the environment and nearby populations. According to a new study conducted by researchers from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) and the University of...
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

The US must rethink how it uses and reuses wastewater

More than 80% of the world’s sewage gets discharged into waterways, which pollutes lakes, rivers, and the ocean. A circular economy approach to wastewater means much of this wasted water can be reused for anything from industrial agriculture to brewing beer. Data can be a key tool in preparing...
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Chile Announces Unprecedented Water Rationing Plan as Drought Enters 13th Year

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - As a punishing, record-breaking drought enters its 13th year, Chile on Monday announced an unprecedented plan to ration water for the capital of Santiago, a city of nearly 6 million. "A city can't live without water," Claudio Orrego, the governor of the Santiago metropolitan region, said in...
AMERICAS
Phys.org

Studying the effects of dust and drought on climate change

Atmospheric dust plays a key role in Earth's climate system. While it can have a positive impact, such as fertilizing the soil, dust can also have a negative impact on our planet's ecosystems, affecting everything from the weather to global warming. For example, in the Four Corners region—which includes portions...
ARIZONA STATE

