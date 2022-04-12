Tar Heels’ top 2023 target GG Jackson ‘backs up’ new ranking

The first weekend of the 2022 Nike EYBL season is now over and a key UNC basketball target, GG Jackson , was a standout for his play on the court.

Jackson, who was just elevated to the No. 1 overall prospect in the Rivals150 class of 2023 rankings, came away with another solid weekend of play down in Orlando.

Rivals national writer Rob Cassidy broke down Jackson’s play and game him the ‘Backing it up’ award.

Backing up a No. 1 ranking is a tall task, but Jackson did just that on Saturday, as he willed his CP3 team to a narrow victory over JL3 Elite with a 15-point 15-rebound performance that showed off his high-level motor and ability to use his upper body to his advantage. The five-star forward grabbed nine offensive rebounds in the contest and was the difference-maker down the stretch. Jackson’s rare combination of size, skill and motor make him a safe bet to stay on top of the Rivals150 for the time being. He’s becoming a better passer and a more motivated defender. His work on the offensive glass on Saturday represented a step forward in what has been an area of weakness in the past. Recruitment : Jackson plans to announce his commitment as soon as next week. North Carolina seems like the favorite to land his pledge, but Duke is also involved.

Outside of his 15-point and 15-rebound performance, Jackson put up another monster game to cap off the weekend for Team CP3. He went for 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting and added 10 rebounds in the final game of the event to go 4-0 in the first session.

Jackson’s recruitment is expected to end in the next week and North Carolina is the presumed leader as it wraps up.

The Tar Heels have one class of 2023 recruit with five-star point guard Simeon Wilcher .

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .