College Sports

Tar Heels’ top 2023 target GG Jackson ‘backs up’ new ranking

By Alec Lasley
 1 day ago

The first weekend of the 2022 Nike EYBL season is now over and a key UNC basketball target, GG Jackson , was a standout for his play on the court.

Jackson, who was just elevated to the No. 1 overall prospect in the Rivals150 class of 2023 rankings, came away with another solid weekend of play down in Orlando.

Rivals national writer Rob Cassidy broke down Jackson’s play and game him the ‘Backing it up’ award.

Backing up a No. 1 ranking is a tall task, but Jackson did just that on Saturday, as he willed his CP3 team to a narrow victory over JL3 Elite with a 15-point 15-rebound performance that showed off his high-level motor and ability to use his upper body to his advantage. The five-star forward grabbed nine offensive rebounds in the contest and was the difference-maker down the stretch. Jackson’s rare combination of size, skill and motor make him a safe bet to stay on top of the Rivals150 for the time being. He’s becoming a better passer and a more motivated defender. His work on the offensive glass on Saturday represented a step forward in what has been an area of weakness in the past.

Recruitment : Jackson plans to announce his commitment as soon as next week. North Carolina seems like the favorite to land his pledge, but Duke is also involved.

Outside of his 15-point and 15-rebound performance, Jackson put up another monster game to cap off the weekend for Team CP3. He went for 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting and added 10 rebounds in the final game of the event to go 4-0 in the first session.

Jackson’s recruitment is expected to end in the next week and North Carolina is the presumed leader as it wraps up.

The Tar Heels have one class of 2023 recruit with five-star point guard Simeon Wilcher .

UNC commit Simeon Wilcher stands out in weekend play

In the first live evaluation period in the AAU season over the weekend, one UNC basketball commit stood out for his play at the EYBL event in Orlando. Tar Heels’ commit Simeon Wilcher was tabbed a standout performer for his play on Friday before ultimately sitting out most of the remainder of the weekend with an ankle injury. 247Sports national writer Dushawn London broke down Wilcher’s night one performance. After a slow first half, North Carolina commit Simeon Wilcher really took over the scoring load towards the end of the third quarter and into the fourth. Wilcher helped bring his team back in...
Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
