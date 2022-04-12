ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RAW: IA: BIDEN ANNOUNCES EMERGENY WAIVER ON ETHANOL

Biden announces emergency waiver on summer ethanol ban to combat rising gas prices

Davenport Journal

Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement in response to President Biden’s announcement of unrestricted year-round E15 sales for 2022

Davenport, IOWA – According to the state officials, Governor Reynolds issued a statement in response to announcement of year-round sale of E15. Governor Kim Reynolds released the following statement:. “Thank you to the Biden Administration for this very welcome news. While there is more to be done from the...
Washington Examiner

Iowa senator savages Biden nominee over past tweets about her appearance

Sen. Joni Ernst caught a Biden nominee by surprise during a confirmation hearing Wednesday when she produced an old tweet that seemingly mocked the Iowa Republican's appearance. Ernst asked Beth Prichard Geer, up for appointment to the Tennessee Valley Authority's board of directors, if civility was something important to her....
KRGV

Biden administration planning to change asylum process

In an effort to free up the immigration court backlog, the Biden administration is working on streamlining the asylum process. Soon, all migrants would get a much quicker decision on if they can stay in the U.S. and wait for their next asylum hearing from an asylum officer and not an immigration judge – according to a new directive from the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security.
MassLive.com

Biden’s America is no longer a free country, but a nation of lies (Letters)

People supporting this administration better wake up! Gas prices will soon hit $12 a gallon or higher. We no longer have an oil reserve, thanks to this new socialist-style government. Biden is somehow blaming Putin for causing Biden’s own unbelievably high leadership failures? Citizens somehow just forgot that this country’s chaos began about a year before Putin invaded Ukraine? Biden is banning our entire fossil fuel source, which is the largest in the world?
Salon

GOP-controlled House impeaches Republican attorney general of South Dakota

The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
deseret.com

New poll: Majority of Americans support Biden’s proposals to fight climate change

Americans broadly support the Biden administration's six proposals designed to fight climate change, according to an annual Gallup poll released Monday. The proposals, which tackle the energy transition, were a part of the Build Back Better bill. After not receiving support from Republican lawmakers, the bill was effectively killed and was effectively killed when Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., refused to back it, according to Yahoo News.
bloomberglaw.com

Biden’s Plan to End Border Wall Work Draws Appeal by Arizona

Arizona told the Ninth Circuit it should reverse a judge’s order and block the Biden administration from ending border wall construction and implementing other related policies because they would increase immigration and harm the environment. The state challenges a “collection of policies” that it says have the “direct effect...
Wyoming News

Biden named in North Atlantic commercial fishing ban lawsuit filed by fishermen

(The Center Square) – Fishermen in Massachusetts and New Jersey are challenging a Biden administration proclamation in court. The fishermen have filed a lawsuit, Fehily et al. v. Biden et al., in U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey alleging the proclamation that bans commercial fishing in the North Atlantic Ocean, primarily the Georges Bank area, saying it harms their ability to earn a living. “The creation of...
Reuters

Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday night, White House says

WASHINGTON, April 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday night, the White House said in a statement Thursday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said Thursday she had tested positive for the virus, is not considered a "close contact," of the President's, the White House said, citing CDC guidelines.
