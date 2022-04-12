RAW: IA: BIDEN ANNOUNCES EMERGENY WAIVER ON ETHANOL

Related
Biden's decision to repeal Title 42 immigration policy and the political fallout
CBS News Washington reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joins Tanya Rivero and Lana Zak to discuss the Biden administration's plans to repeal Title 42, which restricted migration due to pandemic health concerns, and its potential political impact for Democrats.
Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement in response to President Biden’s announcement of unrestricted year-round E15 sales for 2022
Davenport, IOWA – According to the state officials, Governor Reynolds issued a statement in response to announcement of year-round sale of E15. Governor Kim Reynolds released the following statement:. “Thank you to the Biden Administration for this very welcome news. While there is more to be done from the...
Fox News
Victor Davis Hanson predicts Biden will seal the southern border under these 2 conditions
Historian Victor Davis Hanson told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" there could be reasons behind the Department of Homeland Security's move seeking volunteers to help manage the flood of illegal immigrants across the Mexican border. Recent polling suggests as many as 50 percent of Hispanic voters are more inclined to vote Republican...
Mitch McConnell said that the GOP may screw up the midterms if it lets 'unacceptable' candidates get fielded in critical Senate races
"You can't nominate somebody who's just sort of unacceptable to a broader group of people and win," said McConnell of the upcoming Senate races.
Mike Pence: ‘Incomprehensible’ for Biden to negotiate with Iran while US holds vast reserves of oil
NY congressional candidate on Obama returning to White House: 'Biden is looking for something to hang his hat on'
Washington Examiner
Iowa senator savages Biden nominee over past tweets about her appearance
Sen. Joni Ernst caught a Biden nominee by surprise during a confirmation hearing Wednesday when she produced an old tweet that seemingly mocked the Iowa Republican's appearance. Ernst asked Beth Prichard Geer, up for appointment to the Tennessee Valley Authority's board of directors, if civility was something important to her....
KRGV
Biden administration planning to change asylum process
In an effort to free up the immigration court backlog, the Biden administration is working on streamlining the asylum process. Soon, all migrants would get a much quicker decision on if they can stay in the U.S. and wait for their next asylum hearing from an asylum officer and not an immigration judge – according to a new directive from the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security.
Biden’s America is no longer a free country, but a nation of lies (Letters)
People supporting this administration better wake up! Gas prices will soon hit $12 a gallon or higher. We no longer have an oil reserve, thanks to this new socialist-style government. Biden is somehow blaming Putin for causing Biden’s own unbelievably high leadership failures? Citizens somehow just forgot that this country’s chaos began about a year before Putin invaded Ukraine? Biden is banning our entire fossil fuel source, which is the largest in the world?
In an exception to the Clean Air Act, Biden will allow E15 gas to be sold this summer
The fuel is normally banned from sale in the summer to combat smog. President Trump also allowed summer sales of the 15% ethanol blend in 2019 after U.S. farmers were hurt by his trade war with China.
GOP-controlled House impeaches Republican attorney general of South Dakota
The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
deseret.com
New poll: Majority of Americans support Biden’s proposals to fight climate change
Americans broadly support the Biden administration's six proposals designed to fight climate change, according to an annual Gallup poll released Monday. The proposals, which tackle the energy transition, were a part of the Build Back Better bill. After not receiving support from Republican lawmakers, the bill was effectively killed and was effectively killed when Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., refused to back it, according to Yahoo News.
bloomberglaw.com
Biden’s Plan to End Border Wall Work Draws Appeal by Arizona
Arizona told the Ninth Circuit it should reverse a judge’s order and block the Biden administration from ending border wall construction and implementing other related policies because they would increase immigration and harm the environment. The state challenges a “collection of policies” that it says have the “direct effect...
MSNBC
Biden administration to extend mask mandate for public transportation for 15 days
Government officials tell NBC News that the Biden administration, working with the CDC, is set to extend the public transportation mask mandate for 15 days. This comes as airlines have asked that the mandate be discontinued. NBC's Josh Lederman reports from the White House.April 13, 2022.
Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) Suggests Biden ‘Run Away’ From New Proposed Iran Nuclear Deal
Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) joined the Guy Benson Show to react to the latest developments in the Russian Ukraine war and details of the new proposed Iran nuclear deal. Senator Ernst blasted the Biden administration for considering a new nuclear deal with Iran saying,. “Guy, where do I start? So...
Biden named in North Atlantic commercial fishing ban lawsuit filed by fishermen
(The Center Square) – Fishermen in Massachusetts and New Jersey are challenging a Biden administration proclamation in court. The fishermen have filed a lawsuit, Fehily et al. v. Biden et al., in U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey alleging the proclamation that bans commercial fishing in the North Atlantic Ocean, primarily the Georges Bank area, saying it harms their ability to earn a living. “The creation of...
CNN goes inside ghost-town residential district of Ukraine
CNN's Nima Elbagir goes to the front lines of the Russia-Ukraine war in Kharkiv, Ukraine, and witnesses "relentless" shelling.
Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday night, White House says
WASHINGTON, April 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday night, the White House said in a statement Thursday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said Thursday she had tested positive for the virus, is not considered a "close contact," of the President's, the White House said, citing CDC guidelines.
ND: RANCHERS LOSE CATTLE IN BLIZZARD
North Dakota rancher loses cattle and calf during blizzard
Why these migrants are waiting at the US border for pandemic restrictions to be lifted
CNN's Rosa Flores meets migrants in Reynosa, Mexico, who are waiting for pandemic restrictions to be lifted so that they may cross into the US without facing immediate expulsion.
