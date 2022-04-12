ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why TeraWulf's Shares Plunged 30.1% on Tuesday

By Travis Hoium
What happened

Shares of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining company TeraWulf (NASDAQ: WULF) plunged as much as 32.5% on Tuesday after the company announced a stock offering. Shares closed the day down 30.1%.

So what

After the market closed on Monday, management announced a proposed offering of common stock, and the size of the deal was revealed this morning: $20.6 million in stock will be sold, and underwriters will offer shares on the public markets or through negotiated transactions. The stock dropped because shareholders are pricing in a lot of dilution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n7ve6_0f7Hwmj700

Image source: Getty Images.

In addition to the public offering, CEO Paul Prager and other existing investors have agreed to buy $5 million of the stock for $7.88 per share. This was likely intended to hold up the stock price, but obviously that didn't work today.

Now what

Stock sales are often looked at unfavorably by investors, but the drop in TeraWulf's shares today is a little extreme, especially when you consider that the CEO is putting a sizable amount of capital to work. I'll also note that Bitcoin was actually up slightly over the last 24 hours, so investors can't even point to that as a cause for the drop.

I think this is actually a good opportunity for investors looking at TeraWulf stock. The reaction to this stock sale looks extreme, and if management is willing to buy at a higher price than shares are trading at today, they see the stock as undervalued.

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Why Kohl's Stock Jumped 17% on Wednesday

Kohl's ( KSS -2.28% ) shareholders trounced the S&P 500 on Wednesday as the stock jumped 17% by 3 p.m. EDT compared to a 0.4% drop in the wider market. The rally added to solid gains for owners of the department store retailer. Shares are up 25% so far in 2022 compared to a 10% decline in the wider market.
STOCKS
