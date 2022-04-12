ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mayor Adams to double number of NYPD officers on subway in wake of shooting

By Bernadette Hogan, Nolan Hicks
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

New York City will double the number of NYPD officers on the subway system in the wake of the horrific Brooklyn subway shooting that has injured 28 New Yorkers, Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday afternoon.

“We have to match their concerns with the safety that they deserve and the safety that they need,” said Adams on WPIX-11 shortly before the evening commute got underway. He appeared remotely because he’s currently isolating with a positive case of COVID-19.

“Today, one step that we’re taking is we’re going to double the number of the amount of uniformed officers there. We’re going to hold what’s considered the day tour to meet and complement the evening tour. You’re going to see double the amount of police officers.”

“This is terror,” proclaimed Adams in a separate CNN interview earlier Tuesday afternoon.

“This is terror, someone attempted to terrorize our system,” he said.

“They brought in what appears to be some form of smoke device. They discharged a weapon and so I don’t want to be premature and identify what this was, was not…I think at this time, it’s premature to state exactly what happened.”

Adams conceded the shooting suspect’s identity is still unknown.

But he added: “We will apprehend the person that’s responsible.”

The shooting happened around 8:24 a.m. just as the subway was pulling into the 36th Street station in Sunset Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=047rBs_0f7Hwdma00
Mayor Eric Adams spoke to CNN after the attack, calling it an act of terror. CNN

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said around noon during a press conference at the scene that the department is not investigating the incident as an act of terrorism at this time.

“An individual on that train donned what appeared to be a gas mask. He then took a canister out of his bag and opened it,” Sewell explained. “The train at that time began to fill with smoke. He then opened fire, striking multiple people on the subway and on the platform.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XlMHu_0f7Hwdma00
Front cover of the New York Post on April 13, 2022.

But CNN anchor Dana Bash pressed Adams, asking, “Why is this still happening?” when the mayor ran on a campaign of curbing the Big Apple’s crime rates and restoring order to the subway system.

But new data shows that since March, Gotham has seen an overall spike in major crime under his watch as the city’s chief executive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00KpKa_0f7Hwdma00
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said that the incident is not being investigated as an act of terrorism at the moment. Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

“The goal is – we have put in place major initiatives to deal with some of the systemic and historic problems,” he said, defending the steps he’s taken thus far.

He listed steps including “everything from our transit initiative to our anti-gun unit, to really informing the public on how to use the system in a safe way.”

He also pointed to a “bottleneck” in the city’s court system, a problem that’s persisted throughout the pandemic.

“We witness what I call a revolving door criminal justice system, we’re treating people who have known to participate in criminal acts which are still on our streets – and so it’s a combined effort.”

Adams reiterated the NYPD’s anti-gun unit has removed 1,800 guns so far this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ir1uI_0f7Hwdma00 The attack happened around 8:24 a.m. in Sunset Park. Pablo Monsalve/Corbis via Getty Images see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rpt3m_0f7Hwdma00
Photos: Brooklyn subway shooting leaves dozens bloodied, injured

The mayor also pointed to the rise in gun violence not unique to New York City, but also a “national crisis.”

“This is a real Herculean task and our police departments responded to it every day. As I stated over and over again there are many rivers that feed the sea violence in our city and in our country, let’s dam each one of them,” he added, repeating a line he’s used frequently since being in office.

In the same interview with WPIX, Adams stated:

“You know me, you know I want to be on the ground. There was a desire right away, as soon as I heard this, to leave Gracie Mansion and go to the scene,” he said. “But I can’t do that. I have to follow the procedures and rules that are put in place.”

“But I’ve been in constant contact — thanks to our communication and technology, I’ve been in communication with all the entities on the ground. And listen, we are one of the most well-trained law enforcement entities in the entire country. The NYPD, they are well aware of what they’re doing.”

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or log onto the CrimeStoppers website.

Comments / 3

Ella Judith Pearce
1d ago

Not going to help. Why weren’t the cameras working.? The courts let them out as soon as they are arrested. Fix the liberal courts.

Reply(2)
2
Related
PIX11

Man slapped woman several times inside Manhattan subway station: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man slapped a woman multiple times Monday, eventually taking off with her phone, police said. The 26-year-old victim was on an escalator leading to the Bowling Green station when the man approached her. He then slapped her multiple times before removing her cellphone and fleeing toward the No. 5 train […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Woman punched multiple times in unprovoked subway attack: NYPD

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (PIX11) – Two men punched a woman in the face multiple times in an unprovoked attack on a subway train in Brooklyn, the NYPD said. The assault happened on March 2 at 5:25 p.m., police said. While on a soundbound A train approaching the Jay Street subway station, a 28-year-old woman was approached […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Search on following Brooklyn subway station shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.The gunman is still on the loose.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Adams, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
PIX11

3rd dirt biker arrested for attacking father, son in Harlem: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a third man who was allegedly part of a group of dirt bikers that attacked and robbed a father and son in Harlem, the NYPD said. Antwaun Joyce, 30, was arrested Monday and charged with gang assault and robbery. Joyce was among the bikers who assaulted a 64-year-old man […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Bash
The Independent

Met Police responds as Sasha Johnson’s shooting mocked in WhatsApp group

The Metropolitan Police has once again vowed to tackle racism in its ranks after it was reported that the shooting of Black Lives Matter campaigner Sasha Johnson was mocked in a WhatsApp group thought to have included serving and former police officers.Former members of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection command (PaDP), where Wayne Couzens worked, shared racist, sexist and homophobic messages in the forum between 2018 and 2021, according to a whistle-blower who has come forward with an archive setting out the “sick” exchanges.First reported by the Daily Mirror, it was detailed that a picture of a mocked-up T-shirt with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

Teen injured in Bronx shooting: NYPD

BAYCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the Bronx Tuesday evening, the NYPD said. The teen was standing in the 3000 block of Bruner Avenue in the Baychester neighborhood when he was shot in the arm at 5:53 p.m., police said. The victim has been involved in multiple […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Shooting#Subway#Mayor#New Yorkers#Cnn
The Independent

Mayor Eric Adams responds to Brooklyn subway shooting: ‘We will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorised’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that the he would not allow the city to be terrorised amid a manhunt for a gunman wearing a gas mask who opened fire on a Brooklyn subway on Tuesday.The mayor addressed the city remotely after he had tested positive for Covid-19. He added that the city had not found any live explosive devices but the suspect detonated smoke bombs to “cause havoc.” “We will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorised, even by a single individual,” he said. The mayor said the New York Police Department was looking for the suspect, “and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News 12

NYPD: Teen grazed in the head outside Atlantic Terminal Mall

The NYPD says a teenager was grazed in the head outside the Atlantic Terminal Mall Wednesday. They say shots were confirmed at around 5:28 p.m. following a dispute. Police say the 15-year-old was taken to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. Police say there were about 50 kids hanging out in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Woman slashed in face with glass bottle on Manhattan subway: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man smashed a woman over the head with a glass bottle on the subway in Manhattan early Thursday morning, police said. The attack happened on a southbound No. 1 train. Police said the 31-year-old victim got into a fight with a 41-year-old man she knew. The glass bottle cut her […]
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy