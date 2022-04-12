Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea Match Stats And Highlights As Spanish Giants Prevail 5-4 On Agg In UCL Epic

Watch Real dethrone Chelsea by knocking last season's Champions League winners out of the tournament in an epic quarter-final.

Real Madrid dethroned Chelsea by knocking last season's Champions League winners out of the tournament in an epic quarter-final.

Chelsea went into Tuesday's second leg in Madrid needing to come up with something special after losing the first match 3-1 at home.

They delivered something special too but ultimately it was not enough.

Karim Benzema scored four goals over two legs to help Real Madrid knock Chelsea out of the Champions League IMAGO/Pressinphoto/Ruben Albarran

Mason Mount finished brilliantly to score Chelsea's first ever goal at the Bernabeu , before Antonio Rudiger headed home early in the second half to make it 3-3 on aggregate.

Real were rattled. They couldn't handle Chelsea. And they would have been 3-0 down on the night in the 62nd minute had Marcos Alonso not handled the ball before smashing it into the top corner of the net.

Chelsea kept going and did make it 3-0 just 13 minutes later thanks to a brilliant piece of play by Timo Werner , who left three defenders on the floor in the process of scoring his third goal in four days.

Thomas Tuchel's men had climbed Everest, but a late avalanche was lurking around the corner.

Substitute Rodrygo came off the bench to level the contest on aggregate. His goal was all about the assist from Luka Modric .

To extra time it went.

Karim Benzema had been the hat-trick hero six days earlier at Stamford Bridge, where he put on a heading masterclass .

And it was Benzema's head that had the final say in Madrid too as he stooped to powerfully nod a Vinicius Junior cross past Thibaut Courtois in the sixth minute of extra time.

Chelsea had multiple chances to force a penalty shootout, but it was Real who went through to play Manchester City or Atletico in the semi-finals.

