ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

What does Brian Benjamin’s indictment mean for Hochul, NY Democrats?

By Bernadette Hogan, Nolan Hicks, Carl Campanile, Bruce Golding
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ADGdc_0f7HwYJp00


The bribery indictment unsealed Tuesday against Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin won’t just affect his political future — it could also damage Gov. Kathy Hochul , who chose him as her running mate in her bid for a full term in November.

Following are answers to some questions about what the bombshell criminal case means for the scheduled June 28 Democratic gubernatorial primary, in which Hochul and Benjamin will appear separately on the ballot.

Can Benjamin be removed from the ballot?

Possibly, but not easily, and likely not in time for the June 28 Democratic Primary.

“The only way to get off the ballot is death, disqualification or moving out of state,” state Board of Elections spokesman John Conklin said.

“He was nominated or designated coming out of the state convention in February and that period [to decline to appear on the ballot] has passed.”

Can he be disqualified?

The “typical” way most candidates get disqualified is if they’re younger than 30, aren’t US citizens or can’t meet the state’s residency requirements, Conklin said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23W5jL_0f7HwYJp00
New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin leaves the courthouse, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. AP/Seth Wenig

None of those now apply to Benjamin, a 45-year-old Harlem resident who served as a state senator before Hochul picked him to be her No. 2 last year, following the former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation amid a sexual harassment scandal.

But Benjamin could choose to move out of state “or he could lose the primary in June,” Conklin said.

What about his resignation?

“Resigning from office doesn’t get him off the ballot,” Conklin said, just hours before Benjamin did just that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pnBFm_0f7HwYJp00
Gov. Kathy Hochul chose Benjamin as her running mate in her bid for a full term in November.REUTERS/Mike Segar

“The question is: could they open a new declination period? He would have to be nominated for a new office. Typically, at this point in the year, it could be a judicial office — but that wouldn’t happen until the judicial convention in August.”

Benjamin, however, isn’t a lawyer and therefore can’t seek a judgeship under state law.

Manhattan lawyer Sarah Steiner, who specializes in New York election law, said, “Right now, we’re looking at a situation where even if he resigns, he would be on the ballot and it would be very difficult but not impossible to get him off.”

What if Benjamin wins the primary?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A6TTL_0f7HwYJp00
Benjamin has been arrested in a federal corruption investigation. Authorities said the Democrat was arrested Tuesday on charges including bribery and falsification of records. AP/Seth Wenig

Hochul and Benjamin would almost certainly appear together on the November 8 general election ballot unless he dies or moves out of state.

What about the gerrymandering case?

Hochul, Benjamin and other top Democratic lawmakers are appealing a judge’s ruling last month that tossed out the state’s new congressional districts on grounds they were illegally gerrymandered to hurt Republicans.

Two judges have warned the Democrats that if they lose the appeal, a court-appointed expert would likely redraw the maps — but potentially not by Aug. 23, the latest possible date to hold the primary election.

That wouldn’t prevent the gubernatorial primary from taking place, however, and early voting is set to start June 18.

Comments / 10

Crv4269
22h ago

Means the culture of corruption is alive and well ,even though Cuomo is gone !! VOTE RED IN NOVEMBER !! ALBANY IS ALL CRIMINALS !!

Reply
2
Related
iheart.com

Report: Fmr. NY Governor Cuomo Considering Running Against Governor Hochul

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is considering jumping back into politics and competing against his once Lieutenant Governor. NBC 4 New York reports he's considering running against Governor Kathy Hochul in the upcoming Democratic primary. Apparently, Cuomo's been fielding calls from supporters about a possible campaign against Hochul and...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Benjamin
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Citizens#Gerrymandering#Ny Democrats#Democratic#Board Of Elections#Ap
Rolling Stone

Greg Abbott Stakes Claim as Most Evil Governor in America With Plan to Bus Immigrants to Washington, D.C.

Click here to read the full article. Everything is crueler in Texas. Greg Abbott — the Republican governor who has dedicated his time in office to torching immigrant, reproductive, and LGBTQ rights — announced on Wednesday that he will provide charter buses to border communities to transport migrants to Washington, D.C. “To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington D.C.,” Abbott said. “We are sending them...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Bongino: Ketanji Brown Jackson disqualified herself with this single claim

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson fully disqualified herself from serving on the Supreme Court with one single, yet glaring claim she made during her hearing, radio host Dan Bongino said Wednesday. On "The Dan Bongino Show", Bongino said that in terms of this claim, the Biden-nominated jurist is either...
Vice

Nearly Half of Republicans Now Think Top Democrats Are Running Pedophile Cabals

Almost half of Republicans and more than half of Trump 2020 voters think top Democrats are involved in pedophilia cabals, a recent YouGov poll found. While just 14 percent of respondents of all parties said that they have a somewhat or very favorable view of QAnon, including 16 percent of Republicans, the core tenet of the QAnon conspiracy theory has thoroughly infiltrated the GOP. The survey found that 30% of respondents said it’s true that “top Democrats are involved in elite child sex-trafficking rings,” and that the more conservative respondents were, the more likely they were to believe that.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Legal scholars and lawyers who know Justice Thomas say he can no longer ignore his wife’s activism

Recently reported text messages between ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Virginia ‘Ginni’ Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of the Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, could put additional scrutiny on the work of the court’s longest-serving member, according to legal experts and people who know the couple.On Thursday, CBS News and the Washington Post reported that Ms Thomas urged Mr Meadows and then-president Donald Trump to press on with challenges to the 2020 election long after it became clear Mr Trump had lost to Joe Biden.The text messages, which are now in the hands...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Miami Herald

Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19

Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, tested positive for the coronavirus, the vice president’s office announced Tuesday evening, hours after he attended an outdoor event in Washington, D.C., where he interacted with AmeriCorps members. A White House official told McClatchy that Emhoff tested for COVID-19 after he...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy