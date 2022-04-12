What does Brian Benjamin’s indictment mean for Hochul, NY Democrats?



The bribery indictment unsealed Tuesday against Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin won’t just affect his political future — it could also damage Gov. Kathy Hochul , who chose him as her running mate in her bid for a full term in November.

Following are answers to some questions about what the bombshell criminal case means for the scheduled June 28 Democratic gubernatorial primary, in which Hochul and Benjamin will appear separately on the ballot.

Possibly, but not easily, and likely not in time for the June 28 Democratic Primary.

“The only way to get off the ballot is death, disqualification or moving out of state,” state Board of Elections spokesman John Conklin said.

“He was nominated or designated coming out of the state convention in February and that period [to decline to appear on the ballot] has passed.”

The “typical” way most candidates get disqualified is if they’re younger than 30, aren’t US citizens or can’t meet the state’s residency requirements, Conklin said.

None of those now apply to Benjamin, a 45-year-old Harlem resident who served as a state senator before Hochul picked him to be her No. 2 last year, following the former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation amid a sexual harassment scandal.

But Benjamin could choose to move out of state “or he could lose the primary in June,” Conklin said.

What about his resignation?

“Resigning from office doesn’t get him off the ballot,” Conklin said, just hours before Benjamin did just that.

“The question is: could they open a new declination period? He would have to be nominated for a new office. Typically, at this point in the year, it could be a judicial office — but that wouldn’t happen until the judicial convention in August.”

Benjamin, however, isn’t a lawyer and therefore can’t seek a judgeship under state law.

Manhattan lawyer Sarah Steiner, who specializes in New York election law, said, “Right now, we’re looking at a situation where even if he resigns, he would be on the ballot and it would be very difficult but not impossible to get him off.”

What if Benjamin wins the primary?

Hochul and Benjamin would almost certainly appear together on the November 8 general election ballot unless he dies or moves out of state.

Hochul, Benjamin and other top Democratic lawmakers are appealing a judge’s ruling last month that tossed out the state’s new congressional districts on grounds they were illegally gerrymandered to hurt Republicans.

Two judges have warned the Democrats that if they lose the appeal, a court-appointed expert would likely redraw the maps — but potentially not by Aug. 23, the latest possible date to hold the primary election.

That wouldn’t prevent the gubernatorial primary from taking place, however, and early voting is set to start June 18.